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IND vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Sanju Samson departs for 82, India lost two quick wickets

Written By: Koustav Sengupta
Updated:

India will aim to extend their lead against West Indies in the second T20I in Ranchi after an eight-wicket win in Lucknow, powered by Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten century. West Indies need a stronger batting effort, while India weigh selection changes. Check live updates.

India vs West Indies
India vs West Indies Image Source : PTI
Ranchi:

India defeated West Indies by eight wickets in the opening of the five-match T20I series in Lucknow. Captain Shreyas Iyer led by example, scoring an unbeaten century, while Ishan Kishan played the perfect role of a second fiddle. They will now look to strengthen their hold on the T20I series in the second match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on October 9.

Now, West Indies’ poor batting show cost them the match in the Lucknow T20I. They need greater consistency from their batting unit. Shai Hope’s 52 provided stability, while Sherfane Rutherford contributed a powerful half-century, but the remaining batters struggled to build meaningful partnerships.

Meanwhile, India are unlikely to make any change to their playing XI. The bowling unit, particularly debutant Naman Dhir, impressed in the last game as he claimed three wickets. There could be some discussion regarding Mayank Yadav as the team may consider bringing in Prince Yadav, but it needs to be seen if the team management pulls the trigger right after just one match. 

West Indies could consider introducing Gudakesh Motie to add another spin option. Amir Jangoo has joined the T20I contingent following Jewel Andrew’s injury, although a place in the playing XI remains uncertain.

Notably, the venue has produced an average first-innings total of 161 across four T20Is, with teams winning twice each while batting first and chasing. Clear conditions are forecast for match time, and India’s batting coach expects a surface conducive to an entertaining, high-scoring contest.

 

Live updates :IND vs WI 2nd T20I final LIVE score: India vs West Indies Latest Match Updates, Scorecards, Playing XIs, Reactions

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  • 8:28 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Tilak-Iyer on strike!

    The duo of Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma are on strike for India now The score reads 179-4 after 16.1 overs, India looking for a strong finish. 

  • 8:18 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Samson departs!

    Sanju Samson departs on a score of 82 runs. Springer gets the wicket, the Indian team is on a score of 162/4 after 14.3 overs.

  • 8:15 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    6 overs left!

    14 overs have passed and the Indian team looks set for a big total here. The score reads 161/3 after 14 overs!

  • 8:12 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Three down!

    Shivam Dube is the next man to fall! India on a score of 158-3 now, after Dube departs on a score of 7 runs.

  • 8:07 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    150 up!

    India have crossed the score of 150 runs here. After 12.3 overs, the score reads 151-2. Samson is batting on a score of 80* runs.

  • 7:59 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    GONE!

    Ishan Kishan departs before his half-century! Walks back on a score of 43 runs, India now 139/2.

  • 7:50 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    10 overs done!

    10 overs have passed and the Indian team is flying! On a score of 127 runs in 10 overs, Samson approaching his century, on a score of 72* runs.

  • 7:37 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Seven runs off the over

    India are 94/1 after eight overs. Only seven runs off the over. India have definitely slowed down after the powerplay. 

  • 7:34 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of the seventh over

    Eight runs off the over. India are 87/1 after seven overs. Excellent start from India here, particularly from Samson. 

  • 7:30 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    FIFTY!

    Sanju Samson has completed his half-century! In just 21 deliveries, the opener is on fire here. India now 79/1 after 6 overs.

  • 7:26 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Samson on fire!

    Sanju Samson has dispatched Hosein for four straight boundaries! After 5 overs, India's score reads 64/1, Samson is on a score of 42* runs in 18 deliveries now.

  • 7:18 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Abhishek Sharma departs

    Abhishek Sharma departed for 20 runs off 12 balls. Roston Chase picked up the prized wicket. India are 42/1 after four overs. 

  • 7:14 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of the third over

    14 runs off Akeal Hosein's second over. India are off to a cracking start here in Ranchi. They are 35/0

  • 7:11 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Lifeline for Samson

    Sanju Samson is dropped in the third over. Kamil Pooran dropped a sitter there. 

  • 7:09 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Another productive over for India

    Romario Shepherd comes to attack and he conceded 11 runs in the over. Abhishek looking in perfect touch. India are 21/0 after two overs. 

  • 7:04 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of the first over

    Incredible start for India. Abhishek Sharma ended the over with a six. The Men in Blue are 10/0. Akeal did really well in the first five balls, but Abhishek managed to punish him in the end. 

  • 7:00 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for live action

    Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma open for India in the second T20I in Lucknow. They will hopefully for a blistering start. Meanwhile, West Indies have handed the new ball to Akeal Hosein. 

  • 6:55 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What did Kuldeep Yadav say before the match?

    "[How do you plan against these powerful WI batters?] We've played a lot of matches together, and our discussions have always revolved around one thing: hitting the right length and not giving the batters a chance to free their arms. That's what I try to do - stick to my length, keep the ball in the right areas, and not give them room to swing freely. Even if you bowl slightly too full, it's very easy for them to hit their shots. They generate so much power with their bat speed that even a slightly overpitched delivery can disappear over the boundary. So I try to control that, and that's always the plan in my mind," Kuldeep said.

  • 6:53 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What do you make of Sooryavanshi's absence?

    Well, still no Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the playing XI. The team management is backing Sanju Samson at the moment, despite his poor show in Asian Games and in the opening T20I in Lucknow. 

  • 6:41 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    What did Shreyas Iyer say at the toss?

    "Well, we would have looked to bowl first as well. But obviously, you have to adapt to the conditions as quickly as possible. It's a pleasant evening, and there's a little bit of dew around, so hopefully it stays the same in the second innings as well. We've just discussed maintaining our standards throughout the 40 overs we play," Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

  • 6:38 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    West Indies playing XI

    Shai Hope (wk/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

  • 6:38 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India playing XI

    Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav

  • 6:33 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    No changes for India

    India haven't made any changes to the playing XI. It means no Vaibhav Suryavanshi again. 

  • 6:31 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss update

    West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and elected to bowl first in Ranchi. 

  • 6:29 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What did Sanju Samson say ahead of the match?

    "[How have preparations been for tonight’s game?] We had a good decent hit yesterday. I think we travelled day after the game and then yesterday we had a great hit in the centre, and preparations have been the same actually. I have been playing this format for a while, so we actually know how to prepare for each and every game. So just ticking all the boxes and coming here excited. Great energy in the stadium, a very well-built stadium, really enjoyed the atmosphere here. So looking forward to play a good game of cricket tonight. [How do you respond when runs dry up?] Just try to keep scoring them actually. There's no other way. We have played the game enough to understand in this format there is no looking back or there is no thinking twice actually. So you just have to be as clear as possible and as convinced as possible with your game plans and your shot options. So you just have to go out there and express yourself to the maximum," Sanju said.

  • 6:24 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Read the pitch report

    "Here in Ranchi for the second T20 international, and I'm just standing here. It's a lovely ground. The dimensions suggest 67 meters square, which is a fair-sized boundary, and 77 down the ground. So you need to pack some muscle to clear these boundaries. Standing on this surface though, it's kind of an upturned saucer where you run downhill once you come off of the square, and it's fairly cool as well. I've been told 24 degrees Celsius. First need to talk about the dew. There is going to be some dew here in Ranchi, but I also think it's going to be a surprise because this is the first time that the machine has been used to spray the anti-dew agent here at this particular venue. But when you come here and you see that big smile on my face, and that's because under lights there is a sheen on the surface. 349 and 332 (when India played) on this very pitch last year against South Africa. If you just go, there is not too much grass. It looks very, very hard, and I think there are lots of runs on offer. So batting first team might just have a little bit of pressure to post 20-30 runs to account for the dew, but it's a no-brainer. Whoever wins the toss will field first, gear up for a high-scoring T20 international. It's amazing what makes you happy: runs. I want wickets. So black soil, hopefully great game," read Ian Bishop and Abhinav Mukund.

  • 6:22 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between India and West Indies at the JSKA Stadium in Ranchi. Both teams are currently engaging in light drill as the toss is only a few minutes away. 

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