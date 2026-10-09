IND vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Sanju Samson departs for 82, India lost two quick wickets

Ranchi:

India defeated West Indies by eight wickets in the opening of the five-match T20I series in Lucknow. Captain Shreyas Iyer led by example, scoring an unbeaten century, while Ishan Kishan played the perfect role of a second fiddle. They will now look to strengthen their hold on the T20I series in the second match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on October 9.

Now, West Indies’ poor batting show cost them the match in the Lucknow T20I. They need greater consistency from their batting unit. Shai Hope’s 52 provided stability, while Sherfane Rutherford contributed a powerful half-century, but the remaining batters struggled to build meaningful partnerships.

Meanwhile, India are unlikely to make any change to their playing XI. The bowling unit, particularly debutant Naman Dhir, impressed in the last game as he claimed three wickets. There could be some discussion regarding Mayank Yadav as the team may consider bringing in Prince Yadav, but it needs to be seen if the team management pulls the trigger right after just one match.

West Indies could consider introducing Gudakesh Motie to add another spin option. Amir Jangoo has joined the T20I contingent following Jewel Andrew’s injury, although a place in the playing XI remains uncertain.

Notably, the venue has produced an average first-innings total of 161 across four T20Is, with teams winning twice each while batting first and chasing. Clear conditions are forecast for match time, and India’s batting coach expects a surface conducive to an entertaining, high-scoring contest.