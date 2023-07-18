WATCH: Car plunges into 30-foot gorge after colliding head-on with Nano

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TWITTER VIDEO Innova falls into a gorge in Malshej Ghat after colliding with Nano

In a tragic accident, reported on the Kalyan-Ahmednagar highway, an Innova car collided head-on with a Nano car. The accident took place in the village limits of Phagul Gavhan village, which is located at the beginning of Malshej Ghat. The ghat lies on the border of Pune and Thane districts. Fortunately, no casualties has been reported but the MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) fell straight into a nearby 30-foot stream. All the passengers in the vehicle were rescued on time but both the car were seriously damaged.

Watch the video of Innova falling into the stream:

Soon after the accident, many onlookers gathered at the site, forcing the local administration to impose Section 144 in the area. Local authorities also asked travellers and visitors to take extra precautions while visiting the ghat.

The important learning that comes out of this accident is that one must be aware of the repercussions associated with travelling during the monsoon season, which causes slippery roads.

Monsoon has recently arrived in the Malshej Ghat region and authorities are also emphasising vigilant driving to avoid such incidents from occurring.

