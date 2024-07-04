'Moye Moye': Man drops iPhone in drain while filming reel | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Man drops iPhone in drain while filming reel

These days, viral videos often feature unexpected stunts, which can become humorous if safety isn't prioritised. From a husband accidentally calling his wife by another woman's name to a man wrapping himself in plastic while in a moving car, such videos frequently go viral, leaving viewers wondering, "Aren't you scared?" A similar clip is currently making the rounds online, showing a man filming with an iPhone only to lose it in the process. The video's creator cautions viewers not to attempt this at home. Many netizens have noted minor inconsistencies in the clip, labelling it a well-scripted video. It has since gone viral.

In the viral video, a boy is seen holding an iPhone worth thousands of rupees. He turns on the camera and places the phone on a slipper. Then, he ties the mobile to the slipper and places it in flowing water. The phone floats forward with the current. When it reaches a drain under the road, the boy hurries to the other side to catch it. To his surprise, he finds the slipper floating, but the iPhone is missing. Shocked, he peers into the drain to search for his iPhone. Unable to spot it right away, he rushes to the other end of the tunnel to continue his search.

A man thinks his phone must have fallen somewhere inside the tunnel. This was shared on Instagram by a user named Eric Munene. While the original plan might not have gone as expected, the video went viral due to the missing iPhone. It has been viewed by over three hundred thousand users.

Check out the video:

Netizens swiftly flocked to the comment section to share their humorous reactions to the video. One user suggested that the phone was probably recording from inside the tunnel, while others mentioned being deeply engaged in the video's outcome before the phone was lost.

Some viewers also highlighted the video's inconsistencies. "First the right shoe, then the left shoe. What an acting," one user commented.

