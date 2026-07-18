Woman accuses man of sexual harassment on train, passengers put bangles on his wrists, apply lipstick

New Delhi:

A video said to be from the Bhusawal-Wardha Passenger Train has gone viral on social media, allegedly showing passengers confronting a man accused of sexually harassing a woman during the journey. The clip has sparked widespread discussion online, with many praising the woman's courage and the swift response of fellow passengers.

While the video has been widely shared across platforms, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident have not been independently verified. The footage, however, appears to show passengers publicly confronting the accused after the alleged incident inside the moving train.

Alleged harassment on train sparks viral discussion

According to claims accompanying the viral video, a young man allegedly behaved inappropriately with a woman travelling on the Bhusawal-Wardha Passenger Train. Instead of remaining silent, the woman is said to have confronted him and, with the help of fellow passengers, prevented him from leaving.

The video purportedly shows passengers gathering around the accused before making him wear bangles on his wrists and applying lipstick to his lips. The act appeared to be intended as a form of public humiliation following the alleged harassment.

The footage has since been widely circulated on social media, where many users have described the incident as an example of passengers standing together against alleged misconduct during public transport journeys.

Watch the video here:

Social media reacts to the viral clip

The video has generated a flood of reactions online, with many users applauding the woman for allegedly standing up to the accused instead of staying silent.

One user commented, "If the allegations are true, it takes courage to speak up in a crowded public place. More people should support victims instead of looking away."

Another wrote, "Passengers coming together like this sends a strong message that harassment should never be ignored."

Some users also said the alleged incident highlighted the importance of bystander intervention, arguing that people should step in when they witness someone being harassed.

Others, however, urged caution against jumping to conclusions based solely on a viral video. They said the full circumstances should be established before drawing definitive conclusions about what happened.

Disclaimer: India TV could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or the claims being made about the incident.

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