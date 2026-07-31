Bengaluru woman who alleged Zepto agent tried to enter her home explains why she didn't go to police

Bengaluru:

A Bengaluru woman who recently alleged that a Zepto delivery agent repeatedly tried to enter her home after completing a delivery has shared a fresh video addressing the questions that followed her viral post. Her original video, in which she described the alleged incident, has since been removed from social media.

In the new video, the woman clarified that she was not trying to target Zepto as a company. She also responded to criticism over why she did not record the alleged incident, why she was dressed the way she was and why she did not immediately file a police complaint.

Woman had alleged delivery agent repeatedly asked to enter home

The woman had earlier claimed that the incident took place after she placed an order through Zepto. According to her, the delivery agent first asked for a bottle of water after handing over the order. She said she gave him one, but he then repeatedly requested to come inside her house for "just five minutes".

She alleged that despite refusing several times, the delivery agent continued insisting. Fearing for her safety, she said she locked the main gate. However, she claimed he rang the doorbell two or three more times and, when she eventually opened the door to confront him, he again asked if he could enter the house.

Describing the experience as "terrifying", the woman said she later reported the matter to Zepto. However, she did not file a police complaint.

Woman says she never intended to target Zepto

In her latest video, the woman said the issue was never about criticising the quick commerce platform.

"I have my own life. I have my own things that I deal with. The only reason this problem came up is not because I had any problems or any qualms with the company at all. It was solely a getting my voice heard thing," she said.

She added, "It had nothing to do with hating on the company or hating on Zepto for that matter. I have been using that company's services for quite some time, and that was not my intention."

She explains why she didn't record the incident

The woman also addressed questions from social media users who wondered why she had not recorded what happened.

"Why were you dressed like this? Why were you dressed like that? Why didn't you record? Why didn't you do this? I wanna make a few things clear. Number one, my phone was away from me on the couch."

She said trying to retrieve her phone could have put her in greater danger.

"Within the time I would reach the couch, he would have probably gotten inside my house and done something, especially if he felt that there was some danger and that I could be recording some things. Number one."

"Number two, um, when things like this are happening, your first thing is survival. It is not about attack. And for that time, survival for me was getting that man out of my house as quick as possible."

The woman also rejected suggestions that her clothing had anything to do with the alleged incident.

"Finally, on when it comes to the way I was dressing, you must understand I was in my house. I was supposed to be in the safety of my house, and this is not something that has anything to do with the way I was dressed or the way I presented myself. It had everything to do with how that man behaved, and I hope people understand that."

Why she says she didn't go to the police

The woman also explained why she did not immediately file a police complaint.

"And one more final thing before anyone comes at me. Why didn't you go to the police? Um, because the delivery rider's details get blocked once the delivery is received, and so we cannot actually get any information on the delivery rider, what their number is or what their name is once the delivery has been completed."

"So please understand that the reason I didn't go to the police and file an FIR and any XYZ, whatever else, was because I had no, uh, details about the rider. I hope you understand. Thank you so much."

Responding to her earlier post, Zepto had commented, "Hey, This isn't the experience we aim to deliver, and I'd like to get this sorted for you. Could you please share your order details and contact number via DM? Once we have that, we'll look into it right away."

The company has not issued any further public statement regarding the matter at the time of writing.

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