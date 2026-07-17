UP school principal arrives with knife and cleaver; claims she feels 'unsafe' as video goes viral

New Delhi:

Students and teachers at a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district were left stunned after the school's principal allegedly arrived carrying a knife and a cleaver.

The incident quickly drew the attention of local residents, who informed both the police and the education department. Soon after, officials reached the school, seized the weapons and began an inquiry into the matter.

Principal questioned after arriving with knife and cleaver

Officials said Shikha Singh, the principal of the government primary school, was seen carrying a knife and a cleaver on the school premises.

Following complaints from local residents, a police team and Block Education Officer (BEO) Neeraj Umrao visited the school. The officers took possession of both weapons and questioned those present about the incident.

When asked why she had brought the weapons, Singh said she feared for her safety but refused to identify the person she believed posed a threat.

"I won't keep repeating myself. I feel unsafe. I have already said that, which is why I am bringing them. I will not give the same statement again and again. I will not name anyone right now," she said.

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Inquiry and legal action initiated

District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Kamlendra Kushwaha said the department acted immediately after photographs and videos of the incident surfaced on social media.

He said a prompt inquiry was ordered and BEO Neeraj Umrao was sent to the school without delay. Kushwaha confirmed that legal proceedings had been initiated against the principal.

According to him, an FIR was being registered, an inquiry report was being prepared and suspension proceedings had also been initiated against Singh. He added that no one would be allowed to create an atmosphere of fear inside an educational institution and that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

Umrao said he received information on Friday morning that the principal had arrived at the school carrying the weapons. While on his way to the school, he also received a call from a parent who alleged that Singh had shown the weapons to one or two parents before reaching the premises.

He added that statements from teachers had been recorded and that he had also spoken to Shikha Singh's husband. According to Umrao, Singh's husband told him that she might be experiencing mental health issues.

Umrao said the family had been asked to come to the school while police recorded Singh's statement and took the knife and cleaver into custody.

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