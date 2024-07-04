Man overfills SUV's tank for reel, Ajmer Police intervenes | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Man overfills SUV's tank for reel

In a recent incident highlighting the dangers of chasing online clout, a man in Ajmer, Rajasthan sparked outrage after a video of him overfilling his SUV's diesel tank for a social media reel went viral. The clip, which has since garnered significant attention, shows the individual recklessly filling the tank beyond its capacity, followed by celebratory gestures and other unsafe behaviour.

The video triggered a wave of criticism online, with netizens calling out the man's disregard for safety and potential environmental damage from spilt fuel. Journalist Nishant Sharma brought the video to the attention of Ajmer Police on Twitter, urging them to take action.

He posted the video on X with a caption in Hindi that when translated reads, “Watch the antics of the rich kid to make a reel... wasted diesel, a big accident could have happened. Rajasthan Police should take cognizance of the viral video and take strict action.”

The video begins with a man filling his car's fuel tank excessively at a gas station, with an attendant standing nearby. Later, the footage shows the vehicle on a highway, with a person standing through the sunroof.

Watch the viral video:

Since its posting, the video has garnered over 530,000 views and has been shared more than 1,200 times. The act has drawn widespread condemnation, prompting calls for authorities to take decisive action against those involved.

Ajmer Police commented on the post, stating that they have informed the relevant person about the issue. “Sir, the concerned officer has been informed about the above matter,” their comment reads when translated from Hindi.

In a follow-up statement, authorities confirmed that the vehicle involved has been confiscated under the Motor Vehicles Act. Additionally, both the young man and the petrol pump employee implicated in the incident have been apprehended, with legal proceedings currently in progress.

Few people showed their resentment on the social media site. One commented, “Cancel the registration as well as DL pls.” Another user said, “Petrol pump par bhi karyvahi honi chahiye!” Another remarked “I also saw this video a few days back. Strong action should be taken for putting life in danger.”

