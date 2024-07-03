Karnataka club member stuns audiences by riding backwards on inline skates, bags Guinness World record

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karnataka club bags Guinness World record for backwards skating.

Inline skating has become a popular sport in recent years, with people all over the world strapping on their skates and gliding through the streets. But one man from Karnataka, India has taken this sport to a whole new level, by not only riding backwards on his skates but also earning himself a Guinness World Record in the process.

A viral video demonstrates how a club achieved the esteemed Guinness World Record (GWR) designation following an incredible feat by one of its members. A person may be seen riding an inline skater backwards and with perfect form in the video. The Karnataka club won the title of "Fastest 100 m backwards on two-wheeled inline skates."

A footage of a member of the Shivganga RSC (roller skating club) accomplishing the feat in just 14.84 seconds, has been shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram. The club is situated in Belgaum, Karnataka, the organisation stated in a post. This year's May 27 marks the creation of the record.

In the video, a member of the Karnataka club begins roller skating the conventional method before suddenly changing course and beginning to do the trick in reverse. His astounding speed will astound you.

Take a look at the video here:

The video has received about 8,100 likes and approximately 3.1 lakh views since it was shared. People have also posted a variety of comments in response to the share. Some people expressed amazement at this accomplishment, while others said it appeared risky.

After a disagreement about the inability to locate "the fastest game bird," Sir Hugh Beaver, Managing Director of the Guinness Brewery, came up with the concept for the Guinness Book of Records, which is today known as Guinness World Records. He asked the fact-finding twin researchers, Norris and Ross McWhirter, to put together a book of numbers and facts in 1954. The organisation eventually evolved into what it is now.

ALSO READ: German man shatters world record by crushing 44 walnuts with teeth in just one minute | WATCH