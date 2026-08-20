Mohammed Kaif expresses concern for star India spinner ahead of second Sri Lanka Test in Colombo

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on Sri Lanka in the second Test of the ongoing two-game series. The two sides are slated to take on each other at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from August 23. It is worth noting that the first Test of the series was comfortably won by the Indian team.

The two sides met in Galle for the clash, and India managed to register a dominant 165-run victory to take the advantage in the series. Ahead of the second, there will be several talking points for fans and experts alike with the clash right around the corner.

Speaking ahead of the game, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif took centre stage and revealed that he is worried about star spinner Kuldeep Yadav. He talked about how Kuldeep could potentially be replaced in the XI ahead of the second Test.

"I am worried about one player - Kuldeep Yadav. He might not play the next match. That's also possible. Whenever he was given bowling, he was given short spells. He didn't get long spells. Saransh Jain is an off-spinner. Why did Padikkal come to bowl? It was because the lack of an off-spinner was seen in the middle," Kaif said in a video on his YouTube channel.

India to take on Sri Lanka next in Colombo

Speaking of the series, after a convincing win in the first Test of the series, India will look to follow it up with a similar performance in the second game. The two sides will meet in Colombo for the clash. The game is slated to begin on August 23, and India will hope to put in another good showing.

It is worth noting that the Shubman Gill-led side is still in contention to reach the final of the WTC (World Test Championship), but they need to win their next six out of eight Test matches if they are looking to book their berth in the summit clash. It could be interesting to see how the side lines up for the second Test of the series and if they can manage to edge out a victory.

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