Man performs backflips at the railway station leaving everyone in shock l Watch viral video

A video of a man performing a series of backflips on the railway station is going viral on the internet. You must have come across many viral videos that are made at the railway stations. Some videos showcase wired things that are done by people in the train, while other videos present the hidden talent of people. Just because their videos become viral, they come under the public attention and even get work opportunities. Similarly, another video that has been grabbing attention is of a man doing gymnastics on the railway platform.

The video was shared on an Instagram account called ‘crazy flipper’. The account belongs to a man named Suraj Singh, who can be seen performing gymnastics in the video. He edited the final clip in slow motion so that people can have a clear view of his stunt. In the video, he can be seen performing one of the toughest forms of gymnastics very smoothly at some unknown railway station.

While he was showcasing his flexible stunt, one can also see an express train waiting in the background. Some people who were present on the platform and on the train were shocked to see him, while others seemed to be excited. A police inspector who was also captured in the video looked impressed with the boy’s attempt.

However, at the end of the video, the officer was seen performing his duties, as he asked Mr Singh for the recording device because capturing photos and videos are not allowed inside several railway stations. The video’s caption read, “Police Ne Mobile Chuda Liya” which translates to, the inspector has seized the mobile phone.

The video is spreading like wildfire on the internet. Netizens are giving mixed reactions to the video, where some are appreciating the boy with their generous comments, others are showing their concern for his safety. One user wrote, “Be safe bro”, another user “Outstanding bro but plz be careful”, while the third user motivated him to try in the Olympic games and wrote, “I think sir should try for Olympics gymnastics. It will fetch India some achievements.”

