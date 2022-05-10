Indian Railways introduces 'baby berth' in Lucknow Mail train for mothers to comfortably sleep with their kids

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAILWAYNORTHERN,DRM_LKO Baby berth in train

Indian Railways introduces 'baby berth' in train. The special arrangement will allow mothers to comfortably sleep with their kids as they travel via train. On Mother's Day, Lucknow Divn of Northern Railways introduced a baby berth on an experimental basis in coach No.194129/B4, berth No 12 & 60. The fitted baby seat is foldable & secured with a stopper. Photos of the same were also posted on the verified Twitter account of Northern Railway.

The move is being appreciated on social media platforms. "Known as the ‘Baby Berth’, Indian Railways NR @drm_lko has taken a step by making the lower berth extra spacious especially, for children. It comes with a stopper for security purpose. Applauding this move for adding a child friendly space for travelling," wrote a Twitter user.

Another one posted a video showing how the extra seat is placed which looks like an extension of the existing berth. Sharing how it will help in making things easier for mothers and their kids another user wrote, "Northern Railway has introduced a baby berth in Lucknow Mail, to simplify for mothers traveling with their babies. Provided baby seat is foldable & secured with a stopper which makes journey more safe & sound Railways are transforming under @narendramodi Ji & AshwiniVaishnaw Ji (sic)."

Another one shared how difficult it has been for mothers all the while when travelling with kids. "Welcome step by @RailMinIndia much needed. Have experienced the pain of not having baby berth and sleepless nights while protecting infants....This will certainly make train journey comfortable for people travelling with babies...Hope to see this getting implemented soon (sic)."

A user also has some suggestions. Lauding the move, she said, "A much appreciated move by @RailMinIndia Just one suggestion: The side railing in #Baby berth needs to be more covered up. Babies can easily pass through this one. But, thankyou so much for such utterly useful #MothersDay gift (sic)."

Speaking to a news portal, Suresh Kumar Sapra, DRM, Lucknow division, said if the initiative receives a positive response, the Indian Railways will come out with baby berths in all trains.