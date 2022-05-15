Fans remember Sidharth Shukla as his character Shiv in 'Balika Vadhu' clocks 10 years

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ SIDHARTH SHUKLA FANS Sidharth Shukla

It's been almost 10 months since actor Sidharth Shukla left for his heavenly abode. Many of his family members, fans, friends and co-stars have been recalling his memories on certain occasions. The month of May also holds a special place in fans' hearts as 10 years ago, on May 14, Sidharth entered the iconic TV show 'Balika Vadhu'. He played a character named Shiv and rose to instant fame. Celebrating 10 years of Sidharth Shukla as Shiv, fans took to Twitter and shared a string of heartfelt posts in his beloved memory.

Sidharth was paired opposite late actress Pratyusha Banerjee in the show and their bond was loved by the show’s fans. Sharing his photos and old videos from the show, fans trended ’10 YEARS OF SIDHARTH SHUKLA AS SHIV’ on Twitter. "#SidharthShukla has become a household name after he played the character of Shivraj Shekar, everyone wanted to have a son like him. That was his impact..He won many awards for playing it.. 10 YRS OF SIDHARTH AS SHIV," a fan tweeted. "Shivraj Shekhar - An iconic character played by Sidharth Shukla. The way he portrayed the character of Shiv was so impactful and will stay in people's heart forever !!#SidharthShukla .10YRS OF SIDHARTH AS SHIV," another wrote.

Several fans marked 10 years of Sidharth as Shiv by uploading his memorable stills from the show.

Apart from 'Balika Vadhu', Sidharth also gained a lot of limelight with his stint in 'Bigg Boss 13', where he developed a close bond with Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill. Unfortunately, on September 2, 2021, he passed away following a cardiac arrest.

(With ANI inputs)