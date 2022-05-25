Cardi B shares video showing how she changes baby diapers with super-long nails

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMCARDIB In a new video, Cardi B changes diapers with long nails

While long nails may be a problem for some women, singer and rapper Cardi B is not one of them. The Girls Like You crooner shared a video on Twitter in which she demonstrates how to change baby diapers without causing damage to her super long nails. However, her tutorial video is with a soft toy and not a real baby.

As Cardi makes this video, it is evident that she is a pro at doing this and her well-done nails are no problem for her. She first takes off the diaper and then puts on a new one on the soft toy, showing how it's done without booking another appointment for a manicure.

"Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video. Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean, they got more crevices (sic)," she captioned the video on Twitter. Cardi's daughter Kulture is seen with her in the video the singer shared on social media recently.

"Girl i wear long nail too i told these people it doesn’t stop me from doing nothing even when my daughter was born in 1997 the doctor couldn’t believe how i take good care of her," wrote one social media user sharing her own story about nails and baby care.

"That teddy be screaming for help. I can't even do dishes with long nails," wrote a Twitter user sharing their ordeal about long nails.

Cardi B is married to singer and songwriter Offset since 2017. In 2018, their first child, a baby daughter was born. In June 2021, Cardi B revealed she was pregnant with her second child. She gave birth to her son on September 4 later that year and named him Wave Set Cephus.