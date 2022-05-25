Instagram is down but not netizens as they bless Twitter feed with hilarious memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Hilarious memes as Instagram goes down

Instagram is reportedly facing an outage and this has been confirmed by several users on Twitter. While some users can't refresh their feeds, others are simply unable to log in. As per DownDetector, there have been multiple reports of the photo and video sharing app not working since 9:45 am on May 25. Several Indian cities including Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are facing the problem. But netizens have their own style to flush out the frustration, memes. Soon after, #InstagramDown started trending on Twitter, with the social media platform being flooded with hilarious memes.

The netizens took help from Mr Been, Elon Musk, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and more to make interesting memes. Take a look

This comes at a time when the Meta-owned social media platform has decided to bring in some changes. They announced to introduce a brighter icon along with its own typography.

The company stated that its new design system will place the content at the centre of the window, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression. In a statement, Instagram stated: "We are bringing new energy and purpose to our colours, typeface, logo and other brand elements with a refreshed visual identity. Our new system is designed to embrace continued evolution to help us create more immersive and inclusive experiences for our community."