'Gaadi kharid thodi na li...': Cab driver cancels ride after passenger smokes inside taxi, internet reacts

New Delhi:

An altercation between a taxi driver and a passenger is being debated on social media after a viral video of the incident surfaced. The argument reportedly started when a passenger smoked inside the cab without the driver's permission.

The post, shared by Lakshay Mehta on X, has gone viral, garnering numerous views and reactions from people calling the clip a lesson in respecting others' boundaries and social etiquette.

Passenger smokes cigarette inside the cab

In the viral post, the passenger was seen smoking inside the taxi. The driver objected and asked whether the passenger had taken permission before lighting the cigarette. He told the passenger that smoking was not allowed in his taxi.

However, the passenger argued that since it was a taxi, he did not require anyone's permission to smoke there. The driver rejected the claim and cancelled the ride on the spot. "I am cancelling the ride. I don't want your money. Please get out of my car. I'm a taxi driver, not your servant," the driver said in the viral clip.

Internet applauds the driver's response

The incident quickly attracted attention online, where many people praised the driver for standing his ground. A few commenters pointed out that booking a taxi does not mean passengers own the car or have the right to ignore the driver's rules. Many people also appreciated the driver's self-respect and the way he handled the situation.

Others suggested a calmer solution

While many users supported the driver's actions, a few felt that the situation could have been handled in a more civil manner. Some people commented that the driver could have asked the passenger to step out of the car, finish smoking and return once the smell had disappeared. However, others believed that the passenger's attitude left little room for a more polite response.

Smoking affects everyone in the cab

Some users also emphasised that smoking inside a taxi affects not only the driver but also future passengers because the smell of cigarette smoke lingers. They added that respecting the driver's rules is basic etiquette.

Passenger rights debate

The incident also sparked a wider debate about passenger behaviour and drivers' rights. Numerous users pointed out that although taxi drivers are expected to provide a pleasant ride, passengers should also respect the driver's workspace and follow reasonable rules.

As thousands of people supported the driver, the incident became an example of the importance of mutual respect, regardless of whether one is driving or riding in a taxi.

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