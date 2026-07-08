Bus driver watches phone while speeding at 100 km/h on expressway. Viral video leaves internet horrified

New Delhi:

A viral video from the Agra-Lucknow Expressway has left social media users alarmed after allegedly showing a private bus driver watching content on his mobile phone while driving at high speed. The footage has reignited concerns over road safety and the risks passengers face during long-distance bus journeys.

The clip, shared on X, purportedly captures the driver and conductor both engrossed in their phones while the bus continues along the expressway. Although the date of the incident and the identity of the bus operator have not been independently verified, the video has sparked widespread outrage online.

Driver and conductor caught using phones on moving bus

According to the post accompanying the video, the private bus was travelling at nearly 100 km/h on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The footage appears to show the driver operating the bus with both elbows resting on the steering wheel while watching something on his mobile phone, only occasionally glancing up at the road ahead.

Beside him, the conductor is seen lying down and looking at his own phone instead of monitoring the journey or assisting passengers.

The person who shared the clip claimed to have boarded the bus at Alambagh and was travelling to Delhi.

The post further alleged that such behaviour is not an isolated incident but something commonly seen on private buses once they enter the expressway.

Watch the video here:

Internet demands strict action

The video quickly drew sharp reactions from social media users, many of whom expressed concern over the safety of passengers.

One user wrote, "That is so scary; it means while I was travelling and sleeping in these buses on the expressway, my life was completely at stake. India is the place where everything is falling so cheap, but none is cheaper than your life."

Another demanded, "These people's licenses should be confiscated before there's any harm to the other people."

"It's not skill as they seem to assume. It's just pure luck that during the time anything bad happened. But luck won't favour every time," another user commented.

One person pointed out that the issue was not limited to private buses, writing, "Not just private bus drivers, but govt. bus drivers too. Uttarakhand Roadways bus drivers and car drivers in dangerous hill roads routinely talk on cellphones while driving, sometimes with both hands off the steering wheel. Cops don't care. England cops fine 200 pounds (INR 24k)."

Another reacted by saying, "OMG, this is absolutely insane. The driving licenses of the driver should be cancelled with immediate effect. And both should be arrested on the charge of endangering the lives of people."

Meanwhile, another user questioned why passengers had not intervened, writing, "I wish to ask of you, 'Why, as a passenger citizen, do you not ask the driver & conductor to take care of themselves and all passengers?' Every citizen is an employee of the country & should wake up & work for safety & protection of all. Jai Hind."

A further comment read, "Very serious and dangerous! Strict action must be taken against those responsible. What is even more surprising is that not a single passenger raised an objection or tried to stop it," highlighting concerns that no one appeared to challenge the driver's behaviour despite the obvious risks.

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