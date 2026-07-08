Influencer claims friend was denied Mumbai flat over numerology number; internet can't believe it

New Delhi:

Finding a rental home in Mumbai is rarely straightforward, but one woman's house hunt allegedly took an unexpected turn after a landlady reportedly rejected her over something she never saw coming, her numerology number.

The claim was shared by artist and influencer Vagmita Singh in an Instagram video, where she recounted how a friend was allegedly denied a flat after the landlady decided their numerology numbers were incompatible. The video has since gone viral, sparking amusement and debate online over the unusual screening criteria some landlords are said to use.

Friend allegedly denied flat over numerology number

In the video, Singh said her friend had scheduled a meeting with a landlady to view a rental flat in Mumbai.

According to Singh, the landlady appeared sophisticated and well educated.

The conversation, however, quickly took an unexpected turn.

Singh said the landlady's first question was, "What's your number?"

Her friend initially assumed she was being asked for her phone number. The landlady then clarified that she was referring to her numerology number, which is calculated using a person's date of birth.

After comparing the numbers, the landlady allegedly said her home was associated with the number four, while Singh's friend had the number seven.

According to Singh, the landlady believed the combination would not be favourable and declined to rent out the flat.

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the incident, Singh said she did not know what to make of the situation.

She then jokingly sang the line, "Iss Mental Illness Ko Main Kya Naam Dun," to express her disbelief.

The claim has not been independently verified.

Internet reacts to unusual rental criteria

The video quickly gained attention online, with many users responding with humour.

One user wrote, "Arre par yeh to Rahu-Ketu wala combination tha. Aunty missed the most perfect tenant," suggesting the landlady may have overlooked what they considered an ideal numerological pairing.

Another commented, "Love seeing the girlies who actually understand numerology. 4/7 is honestly one of the strongest pairings."

A third user poked fun at Mumbai's rental market, writing, "Iss sheher mein tarot-tarot ke owners hain," implying that some landlords have begun relying on unconventional beliefs when choosing tenants.

The video has since fuelled a wider conversation on social media about the unusual conditions and personal preferences that some landlords allegedly consider before renting out their properties.

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