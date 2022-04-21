Thursday, April 21, 2022
     
Akshay Kumar's decision to step back from Vimal ad impresses netizens: 'That's what HEROES do!'

Akshay Kumar's latest appearance in the Vimal Elaichi ad invited a lot of flak online. Overnight the actor announced his withdrawal from the tobacco brand and even promised to donate the sum. Here's how his fans are celebrating his mindful gesture!

New Delhi Updated on: April 21, 2022 12:39 IST
Akshay Kumar's withdrawal from Vimal Elaichi ad has made his fans happy
Akshay Kumar's withdrawal from Vimal Elaichi ad has made his fans happy

On Wednesday, social media saw a sea of memes and trolls targeting Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who appeared in the tobacco brand commercial. Soon after a promo of the advertisement was aired, his fans expressed their anger and called him out for his actions. They were disappointed to witness him promote a tobacco product. After facing severe backlash from netizens over his move, Akshay took to his social media handles on Thursday midnight and apologised to his fans for associating with a tobacco brand. 

The actor penned an apology and said that he would like to donate the money he received from the ad. "I'm sorry, I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back," Akshay Kumar tweeted.

"I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," he said.

Akshay's immediate reaction and decision to step back from the brand gave a lot of relief to his fans who were impressed by the actor's sensitivity towards them. They were happy that Khiladi Kumar accepted his mistake and made a public acknowledgement. One of the users commented on his post, "Coz thats what heros do." Another said, "Finally Khiladi makes a right decision " "Real Men accept the mistake & accepting the mistake makes you even greater.. It shows how much imp your Fans are for you..," said a user.

Check out some more reactions of the fans below:

Meanwhile, apart from Akshay Kumar, the Vimal Elaichi commercial also featured superstars Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan

