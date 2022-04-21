Akshay Kumar's decision to step back from Vimal ad impresses netizens: 'That's what HEROES do!'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KHILADIROHIT108 Akshay Kumar's withdrawal from Vimal Elaichi ad has made his fans happy

On Wednesday, social media saw a sea of memes and trolls targeting Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who appeared in the tobacco brand commercial. Soon after a promo of the advertisement was aired, his fans expressed their anger and called him out for his actions. They were disappointed to witness him promote a tobacco product. After facing severe backlash from netizens over his move, Akshay took to his social media handles on Thursday midnight and apologised to his fans for associating with a tobacco brand.

The actor penned an apology and said that he would like to donate the money he received from the ad. "I'm sorry, I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back," Akshay Kumar tweeted.

"I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," he said.

Akshay's immediate reaction and decision to step back from the brand gave a lot of relief to his fans who were impressed by the actor's sensitivity towards them. They were happy that Khiladi Kumar accepted his mistake and made a public acknowledgement. One of the users commented on his post, "Coz thats what heros do." Another said, "Finally Khiladi makes a right decision " "Real Men accept the mistake & accepting the mistake makes you even greater.. It shows how much imp your Fans are for you..," said a user.

Meanwhile, apart from Akshay Kumar, the Vimal Elaichi commercial also featured superstars Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan.