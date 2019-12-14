Yes To All -- the latest meme to take over the internet

The Windows XP dialogue box used to appear on computer screens years ago, and presented the users with an opportunity to choose one option from 'Yes, Yes to All, No and Cancel'.

The latest meme to take over the internet is a Windows' message box which allows users to say "yes" to all options -- that is, if you are faced with a dilemma to choose one among them. The meme series has the Twitterverse applying the almost-weired logic to scenarios dealing with daily life problems.

Twitter users have churned out hilarious memes on situations ranging from cricket, movies, fashion and restaurants.

Yuvi choosing which ball to attack while facing Stuart Broad.#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/iW3ggoVAKW — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 12, 2019

*restaurant scenes*



Friend: Kya bolun? Pizza, Chinese, Chole Bhature, Chaat ya Main Course?



Me: pic.twitter.com/cMsBrSOgkI — Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) December 12, 2019

***** Gangs of Wasseypur *****



Kiska badla lega ?



-Baap ka,

-Dada ka,

-Bhai ka.



faizal : pic.twitter.com/urAi4g4WlN — Gujarati Chokro (@pubgkadeewana) December 12, 2019

Waiter - Aaj hamare yahan free buffet hai.. Aap ka kya order hai. pic.twitter.com/OWeFyrJbr4 — Pagla Dr. (@dr_pagla) December 12, 2019