Yes To All -- the latest meme to take over the internet

The latest meme to take over the internet is a Windows' message box which allows users to say "yes" to all options -- that is, if you are faced with a dilemma to choose one among them.

New Delhi Published on: December 14, 2019 13:51 IST
The Windows XP dialogue box used to appear on computer screens years ago, and presented the users with an opportunity to choose one option from 'Yes, Yes to All, No and Cancel'.

Twitter users have churned out hilarious memes on situations ranging from cricket, movies, fashion and restaurants.

