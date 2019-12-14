Yes To All -- the latest meme to take over the internet

The latest meme to take over the internet is a Windows' message box which allows users to say "yes" to all options -- that is, if you are faced with a dilemma to choose one among them. The meme series has the Twitterverse applying the almost-weired logic to scenarios dealing with daily life problems.
The Windows XP dialogue box used to appear on computer screens years ago, and presented the users with an opportunity to choose one option from 'Yes, Yes to All, No and Cancel'.
Twitter users have churned out hilarious memes on situations ranging from cricket, movies, fashion and restaurants.
Yuvi choosing which ball to attack while facing Stuart Broad.#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/iW3ggoVAKW— Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 12, 2019
*restaurant scenes*— Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) December 12, 2019
Friend: Kya bolun? Pizza, Chinese, Chole Bhature, Chaat ya Main Course?
Me: pic.twitter.com/cMsBrSOgkI
Ranveer Singh's wardrobe collection : pic.twitter.com/RNL76Y8i8Q— कौशल (@bachpun) December 12, 2019
***** Gangs of Wasseypur *****— Gujarati Chokro (@pubgkadeewana) December 12, 2019
Kiska badla lega ?
-Baap ka,
-Dada ka,
-Bhai ka.
faizal : pic.twitter.com/urAi4g4WlN
Reporter: Kaun kaun chor hai sir?— Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) December 10, 2019
Anil Kapoor in Nayak: pic.twitter.com/28R9hnkQOk
Waiter - Aaj hamare yahan free buffet hai.. Aap ka kya order hai. pic.twitter.com/OWeFyrJbr4— Pagla Dr. (@dr_pagla) December 12, 2019
Friend: I have a good content.Toh kaha post karna chahiye ? Twitter, Insta ya FB page.— डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) December 11, 2019
Social Media Influencers: pic.twitter.com/Ov8P0QtMlI