Telangana DSP booked in disproportionate assets case; ACB unearths alleged assets worth over Rs 200 crore

New Delhi:

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets case against Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sankireddy Bheem Reddy after allegedly discovering assets far exceeding his known sources of income.

The case has been filed under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, following allegations that the officer amassed wealth through corrupt practices during his service.

Searches conducted at 16 locations

As part of the investigation, ACB officials carried out simultaneous raids at 16 locations linked to the officer, including his residence as well as properties associated with relatives, friends, alleged benamidars and close associates.

The searches uncovered documents related to several high-value properties spread across Telangana and Karnataka.

Luxury villas, apartments and over 50 acres of land found

According to investigators, the officer allegedly owns an extensive portfolio of real estate, including luxury villas, premium apartments, commercial properties and more than 50 acres of agricultural land. The properties are spread across Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad and parts of Karnataka, including land near Bengaluru. Officials also found records of an investment worth Rs 75 lakh in a mining-related company.

The ACB believes the market value of the recovered properties could be significantly higher than their registered value, with estimates placing the total worth at over Rs 200 crore.

The ACB also found documents related to 3.5 acres of agricultural land at Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district, six acres and another 38 acres of land in Karnataka, one acre near Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, two acres at Mominpet in Vikarabad district and 4.20 acres at Muchintal village. Investigators further found records indicating an investment of Rs 75 lakh in Raghavendra Rock Sand Minerals.

Cash, gold and silver seized during raids

During the searches, officials recovered around Rs 3.6 lakh in cash from the DSP's residence and another Rs 40 lakh from the house of an alleged benamidar. The raids also led to the seizure of nearly two kilograms of gold jewellery, around 20 kilograms of silver articles and bank deposits worth nearly Rs 19.9 lakh. Investigators also found 23 bottles of foreign liquor at the officer's residence, and the

Excise Department has been informed for further action.

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