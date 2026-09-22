Two infants killed as fire breaks out in newborn care unit at govt hospital in Telangana

Adilabad:

At least two infants were killed, and two other babies are in critical condition after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the state-run RIMS in Telangana's Adilabad district, officials said on Tuesday. The fire broke out around 11:50 pm on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday after an AC unit reportedly burst.

Of the 27 infants undergoing treatment in the unit, one pre-term baby died initially, while another succumbed at a private hospital in the early hours of Tuesday. The remaining 25 babies were shifted to different private hospitals for treatment. According to the officials, two of the babies are in critical condition, and the health condition of all the children is being monitored continuously.

Air-conditioner likely exploded

The exact details of the incident, including the cause of the fire, will be known after a detailed inquiry. A senior police official said a preliminary investigation suggested that the air-conditioner may have exploded due to a malfunction.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the incident at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and directed officials to ensure advanced medical care for those undergoing treatment.

He also instructed officials to conduct an inquiry, submit a report, and take necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Four members of family killed in Karnataka's Belagavi

Earlier on September 15, four members of a family were killed, and two others seriously injured after a fire broke out at a house in the Chavhatgalli area of Belagavi city in Karnataka, police said. The incident took place late on Monday night within the limits of Market Police Station, amid Ganesh festival celebrations.

According to preliminary information, a refrigerator explosion triggered the fire, which quickly engulfed the entire house. The people inside the house were trapped and could not escape, resulting in the deaths of four family members.

The deceased have been identified as Gajanan Damone (65), Roshan Damone (21), Sharda Damone (45) and Bharathi Radamone (50). Two others, Priya Damone (28) and Ganga Damone (25), sustained serious injuries in the incident and were admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The family members were reportedly working as daily wage labourers.

Police and fire department officials reached the spot after receiving information and initiated rescue operations.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

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