Four, including two children, killed as speeding bus rams car from behind in Telangana's Nalgonda

Nalgonda:

At least four people, including two children, were killed after a private bus rammed into a car on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway in Nalgonda district of Telangana early Sunday morning, police said. According to police, five people were travelling in the car from Chennai to Hyderabad when the accident took place near Chityal at around 5 am.

The private bus was travelling from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, and was allegedly hit the car from behind.

One injured in accident

The man driving the car sustained injuries in the accident, while his wife, two children, and a friend lost their lives, police said. According to the police, the man was admitted to a hospital, and his condition is out of danger.

The collision was so severe that the front portion of the bus was damaged in the crash. However, no passengers on board the bus were injured in the incident, police said.

8 killed, over 20 injured as bus collides with truck

Earlier on July 1, a devastating road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district claimed eight lives and left as many as 24 people injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck and caught fire. The horrific crash occurred near Dwarpura village under the Kolawa police station limits, triggering a massive rescue operation. According to officials, the bus was travelling from Haridwar to Indore with 39 passengers on board when it rammed into a truck. The impact of the collision was so severe that the bus was engulfed in flames within moments. Most of the passengers on board are believed to be residents of Madhya Pradesh.

Several passengers suffered burn injuries in the fire, while others were rescued by local residents and emergency response teams who rushed to the scene soon after the accident. As soon as information about the incident was received, police personnel, fire brigade teams, and medical officials reached the spot and launched rescue and relief operations. To ensure the injured received immediate medical attention, authorities created a green corridor to allow ambulances to transport victims directly to the Dausa District Hospital without delay.

Also Read: 5 killed, 8 injured as sleeper bus falls off Agra-Lucknow Expressway after collision with car in UP's Unnao

Also Read: Eight killed, over 20 injured as bus collides with truck on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan