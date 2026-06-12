YouTube expands in-app chat and video sharing feature to more countries worldwide

New Delhi:

YouTube is rolling out its in-app chat and video sharing feature to a lot more countries. They started doing a small test in Ireland and Poland, and now, 40 more countries get access, including the US, UK, Brazil, Italy and Singapore.

Share videos without leaving YouTube

This update is all about making the video browsing experience easy for the users. You do not have to copy a video link and bounce over to WhatsApp or Telegram anymore. Rather, you could just send the video right inside YouTube and chat about it while you keep browsing.

The feature works with everything:

Regular videos

Shorts

Live streams

Uploads from creators.

You can react and reply in real time too.

Available in 40 Countries

If you are over 18, then you can sign in and have the latest YouTube app; you are good to go. The feature is now live in 40 countries, and YouTube says it’s paying close attention to what people think before making it even more widespread.

How the feature works

To share a video, users simply need to:

Open the YouTube app.

Select the video they want to share.

Tap the Share button.

Choose an existing contact or send an invitation to chat on YouTube.

Invite friends to chat

Once connected, users can exchange messages and share videos directly within the app.

Just pick a video.

Then tap 'Share'.

Choose a contact, or send someone an invitation if they are not on your list.

Strengthening social interaction

There is a dedicated Messages section as well. If you want to start a new conversation, head to Messages, tap “Invite to Chat,” and send over the link. The person you invite can accept or ignore it, and if they join, both of you can chat and swap videos. Just a heads up – the invitation link works for 7 days.

YouTube is not just about videos anymore; they are clearly aiming to make the platform feel more social. By baking messaging right into the app, they are hoping people will stick around, chat with friends, and share more without ever leaving the platform.

As these features grow, YouTube could wind up being the go-to spot for sharing and talking about videos with friends and family.