  4. Xiaomi Book Air 13 unveiled with 2.8K OLED display: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi Book Air 13 unveiled with 2.8K OLED display: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi has unleashed a new laptop named Xiaomi Book Air 13 in the Chinese market which comes with 16GB RAM, comes 13.3-inch OLED display with touch support and will feature Dolby Vision, along with HDR 500 certification. The laptop will be available in a White colour model only.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: October 28, 2022 18:40 IST
Xiaomi Book Air 13
Image Source : MI Xiaomi Book Air 13

Xiaomi has unveiled a range of new products in the Chinese market today. The Redmi Note 12 was unleashed at the event with the major highlight being the 200-megapixel rear cameras and 210W charging capabilities. Along with that, the company also launched a new slim laptop named Xiaomi Book Air 13. ALSO READ: Google bought an AI startup silently to build your Avatar: Know-more

The new Book Air 13 laptop highlights portability, features a very slim profile and is claimed to be a very lightweight laptop by the company. The laptop features a 13.3-inch OLED screen with a 2,880 x 1,800 pixels resolution, which is also called 2.8K resolution. The display panel is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 which saves the display against any scratches- which indeed looks like a useful tip as the laptop supports touchscreen and the hinge can flip the touchscreen too. ALSO READ: YouTube Update: Plans to split video content into 3 separate tabs- Know more

The 2.8K display further supports Dolby Vision, comes with HDR 500 certification and it further supports DC dimming against PWM, and has 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

India Tv - Xiaomi Book Air 13

Image Source : MIXiaomi Book Air 13

The Xiaomi Book Air 13 is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core CPU, along with two possible configurations:

  • The Core i5-1230U 
  • The Core i7-1250U CPU

The laptop supports 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 5,200 MHz and it further comes with 512 GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. 

For video conferencing and video calls, the Xiaomi laptop comes with an 8 MP selfie camera placed in the upper front panel, at the centre. On the connectivity front, the laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E and comes with Bluetooth 5.2v and it runs on Windows 11.

About the 2.8K display with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos 

The new Xiaomi Book Air 13 comes with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers for a clear and immersive experience for entertainment and work, both. The laptop comes with two speakers and the device further supports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 connectors along with a 3.5mm audio jack. On the battery front, the laptop comes with a 58.3 Wh battery and supports a 65W charging adapter.

Slim Profile

As the company said, the new Xiaomi Book Air 13 laptop will be called a “slim profile” as it comes with 12 mm thick and weighs almost 1.2 kg. The device will be available in just White colour, but the company might launch further colour variants (but nothing has been stated by the company at the time of writing). 

The white laptop comes with gold finish borders. Also, the company has not shared any plans to launch the device globally, but we hope that the laptop to foray into the Indian market, as it will stand tall in the competition with the other touchscreen laptops which are available in the market. But so far, it will be exclusive to the Chinese market only.

