Friday, October 28, 2022
     
  4. YouTube Update: Plans to split video content into 3 separate tabs- Know more

YouTube has been reportedly working to make changes to the website and add three different sections on the home page of the website- Shorts, Live Tabs, and Video Tabs. The idea behind the new addition of the tabs will helps the user to scroll and find the right set of content that they like.

October 28, 2022
YouTube has recently announced a new update to its video stream platforms where users will be able to witness split video content across all channel pages on the platform. As per the news, the platform will divide the content into three separate tabs- Shorts, live streams and long-form videos.

The benefit of the update

The update will enable the viewers to discover the choice of content easily they are most interested in when exploring a creator's channel page, YouTube said in a blog post.

The Shorts tab will let the viewer only see the Shorts videos (which are like Instagram Reels). When the viewer is watching Shorts in the Shorts feed and navigates to a creator's channel from the feed, the viewer will be directed right to this new tab to keep enjoying Shorts.

In the Live tab, viewers will find all streams this tab including any that are currently active, scheduled, or archived.

However, the Videos tab will continue to house long-form content.

Video users will no longer be able to view Shorts or live streams in the Videos tab in future, it added.

All devices will begin to display the new Shorts and Live tabs next to the classic Videos tab in the coming weeks, according to the company.

Meanwhile, YouTube recently announced that it is rolling out new design elements and product features, including options to zoom in and out for videos, to enhance the user experience on the platform.

Inputs from IANS

Breaking News
