Xiaomi 17T launch nears as it gets IMDA certification: India debut expected soon

New Delhi:

Xiaomi, one of the leading smartphone brands, has been gearing up for the global release of its next-gen T-series phones. Expected to be the Xiaomi 17T, the device has popped up in Singapore’s IMDA database, which usually means that the launch is right around the corner.

Xiaomi 17T gets IMDA certification

The listing shows model number 2602DPT53G and confirms to have built-in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC. Xiaomi has not yet given any official launch date by the time of writing, but when devices show up in certifications like IMDA, they usually do not keep us waiting long.

Global and India launch timelines are expected soon

Rumours suggest that the Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro will hit the global market much earlier than last year’s models (2025).

The previous 15T series launched in September 2025, but this time, Xiaomi might drop the new lineup as soon as April or May 2026.

India is also expected to see the phones around the same time, so users there won’t have to wait.

Previous listings hint at early launch

Plus, the Xiaomi 17T Pro appeared on the IMEI database with model numbers 2602EPTC0G and 2602EPTC0R.

That is more evidence that the launch is coming soon. All these leaks and certifications hint that Xiaomi is speeding things up for its T-series, probably to stay ahead in the premium mid-range game.

Expected performance upgrades

Performance is getting a real boost with this series. The standard Xiaomi 17T is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, which means better efficiency and faster speeds. The Pro version steps up with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, built on a 3nm chip—so expect flagship performance and smarter power management.

What to expect from Xiaomi 17T series?

We do not know everything yet, but you can count on the following:

Stronger performance from the new chipsets

Upgraded connectivity

Premium design and build

Competitive pricing for the mid-premium segment

If all the leaks are right, Xiaomi’s 17T series could end up being one of the standout smartphone launches in 2026.