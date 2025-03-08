WhatsApp to introduce AI-generated group profile pictures: Here’s how it works With AI-driven features becoming a core part of modern messaging apps, WhatsApp’s AI-powered group profile pictures could be a game-changer for users who want customized and visually appealing group icons.

WhatsApp is gearing up to launch a new AI-powered profile picture generator for group chats. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is currently being tested among a limited group of beta users, offering a fresh way to create personalized and unique group icons using Meta AI.

Let’s take a closer look at what this feature offers and when it might roll out to all users.

WhatsApp’s AI Profile Picture Generator: What’s new?

AI-generated group icons only: The new tool will allow users to create custom group profile pictures by describing their desired image using a text prompt. However, as of now, the feature cannot be used for personal profile pictures. Tailor-made designs: Users can enter descriptions based on their group’s theme, interests, or vibe. The AI will then generate an image matching the given prompt. Theme-based options: The feature may offer pre-set themes, such as futuristic tech, fantasy, or nature-inspired designs, making it easier for users to create stunning visuals.

Who can use this feature?

Currently available for Beta testers: Some WhatsApp beta testers on Android have already received access to the AI-generated group icons. Expanding to a stable version: Interestingly, the feature has started appearing on the stable version of WhatsApp for Android, even for users who are not part of the beta testing program. No confirmation for iOS yet: There’s no official word on when iPhone users will get this update, but a wider rollout is expected soon.

WhatsApp’s recent updates: Voice message transcripts launched in India

In a related development, WhatsApp has also rolled out voice message transcripts in India. This feature allows users to convert voice notes into text, making it easier to understand audio messages without listening to them.

Uses on-device processing for privacy

Currently does not support Hindi as a language option

Still shows Hindi transcripts, despite official language support being unavailable

Since the feature is already appearing for some non-beta users, a global rollout might be just around the corner.

