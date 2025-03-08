Realme P3 Ultra 5G set to launch in India soon: Design and key specs teased Realme P3 Ultra 5G is set to launch in India and as per the teaser image, the device will feature a dual-camera setup and comes with a striking orange-coloured power button.

Realme has officially announced that the new P3 Ultra 5G, which is set to launch in India soon. The company teased the smartphone’s design in a promotional image but has not yet revealed the exact launch date. This new addition will join the Realme P3 Pro 5G and Realme P3x 5G, which debuted in February. Meanwhile, a standard Realme P3 variant has been rumoured, but there is no official confirmation about its release yet.

Sleek design with a unique power button

The promotional image showcases the right-side profile of the Realme P3 Ultra 5G. The handset features a dual-camera setup housed within two distinct circular modules. Additionally, it sports a striking orange-coloured power button placed below the volume rockers. Notably, a similar power button design was previously seen on the Realme Neo 7x. The phone is expected to come in a premium glass back panel with a grey colour variant.

Flagship-grade performance expected

A recent Geekbench listing of a Realme device with the model number RMX5030, believed to be the Realme P3 Ultra, has revealed key specifications. The phone is expected to be powered by either a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 or Dimensity 8350 SoC, paired with a Mali-G615 MC6 GPU.

The smartphone is likely to feature:

Up to 12GB of RAM

Up to 256GB of internal storage

Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 out of the box

What to expect from Realme P3 Ultra 5G?

Realme claims that the P3 Ultra 5G will offer ‘Ultra Design, Ultra Performance, and Ultra Camera’. While details about the camera sensors and display specifications are yet to be disclosed, the device is expected to focus on powerful performance and an upgraded camera system.

