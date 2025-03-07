BSNL’s budget recharge plans under Rs 200 with unlimited calling and data for 30 days: Details With this pricing strategy, BSNL is offering a cost-effective alternative to private telecom companies, ensuring that users get maximum benefits at a minimal cost.

With private telecom operators increasing their recharge prices, mobile users are finding it challenging to choose a budget-friendly plan. However, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is offering an affordable alternative that provides more benefits for just Rs 2 extra. The state-owned telecom company has introduced a new plan that extends validity and offers unlimited calling and data, making it a great deal for customers.

BSNL’s budget recharge plans under Rs 200

BSNL has launched two affordable plans under Rs 200, giving users the flexibility to choose between longer validity or extended calling and data benefits. Both plans come with unlimited calling, free SMS, and daily data. Let’s take a closer look at them.

BSNL Rs 197 recharge plan: 70 Days validity with limited free benefits

BSNL’s Rs 197 plan could be considered an excellent choice for users who are looking for a longer validity period. Here’s what it offers:

70 days validity

Unlimited calling for the first 18 days

100 free SMS per day

2GB daily data for 18 days (post-limit, reduced speed)

This plan is ideal for users who need a long validity recharge but don’t require unlimited calling or data for the entire duration.

BSNL Rs 199 recharge plan: 30 Days of unlimited calling and data

By adding Rs 2, BSNL further offers another plan which will cost Rs 199- offers more value, focusing on calling and data benefits. Here’s what it includes further:

30 days validity: Unlimited free calling on all networks for the entire duration

100 free SMS per day: 2GB daily data for 30 days (post-limit, reduced speed)

This plan is a better choice for users who want continuous unlimited calling and data for an entire month rather than just an extended validity period.

Which BSNL plan should you choose?

If you prefer a longer validity period and can manage with limited free calling and data benefits, the Rs 197 plan is for you.

If you want unlimited calling and data for a full 30 days, then the Rs 199 plan is the better deal.

