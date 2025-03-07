Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone set to debut in 2026: What to expect? With Apple entering the foldable market, expectations are high for a powerful, stylish, and feature-packed device. While 2026 seems like a long wait, Apple is known for perfecting its products before launch. If leaks are accurate, the iPhone Fold could set new benchmarks for foldable smartphones.

Apple is gearing up to enter the foldable smartphone market with its first-ever iPhone Fold. While companies like Samsung, Oppo, and Motorola have already launched their foldable devices, Apple has remained silent—until now. If leaks are to be believed, Apple will introduce the iPhone Fold in 2026, bringing a premium foldable experience to its users.

iPhone Fold: Design and display details

According to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s first foldable iPhone will adopt a book-style design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series. The device is expected to feature:

7.8-inch inner display (when unfolded)

5.5-inch outer display for quick access

Slim profile with a thickness of 4.5mm to 4.8mm (when unfolded) and 9mm to 9.5mm (when folded)

To ensure durability, Apple is likely to use stainless steel and titanium alloy for the hinge, while the case will be made of titanium—offering both strength and a premium feel.

Camera and biometric features

The iPhone Fold is rumoured to sport:

Dual rear camera setup

Front camera for both folded and unfolded modes

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor (Apple may remove Face ID from the foldable model)

Additionally, Apple is expected to integrate advanced AI features into the foldable iPhone, enabling multimodal functionality for a smarter and more seamless user experience.

Apple iPhone Fold price: A luxury device

While Apple has not officially revealed pricing details, leaks suggest that the iPhone Fold will come with a premium price tag:

Base variant: USD 2000 (around Rs 1.75 lakh)

Top-end variant: USD 2500 (around Rs 2.17 lakh)

