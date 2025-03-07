Amazon Prime Video introduces AI dubbing to break language barriers Amazon Prime Video aims to remove language barriers and expand global entertainment access. Soon, you might be able to watch your favourite international series without subtitles or language limitations—thanks to AI and Amazon’s latest innovation!

Have you ever skipped a highly-rated movie just because of the language issue- not available in either Hindi or English? For this kind of movie, Amazon Prime Video is working on a solution by testing AI-assisted dubbing, which will make it easier for viewers to enjoy foreign films and shows without relying solely on subtitles.

Why AI Dubbing is important?

Prime Video comes with a vast library of international films and TV series, but many of them are never dubbed into other languages due to the high costs and effort involved.

Traditional dubbing use to happen with the professional voice actors to record new dialogue, a process that is both time-consuming and expensive. As a result, several great movies and shows remain inaccessible to a global audience.

To address this, Amazon is leveraging AI technology to create dubbed versions of select titles. This approach reduces dubbing costs and speeds up the process, ensuring that more content becomes available to viewers worldwide.

How does Amazon’s AI Dubbing work?

The AI dubbing system isn’t fully automated—it combines AI technology with human expertise. Here’s how it works:

AI generates voiceovers in different languages based on the original dialogue.

Professional editors and voice specialists review and refine the AI-dubbed content to ensure it sounds natural and maintains the original emotional tone.

The final product is released with high-quality, human-like dubbing that enhances the viewing experience.

Initially, Prime Video is rolling out AI-assisted dubbing for 12 titles, including:

El Cid: La Leyenda

Mi Mamá Lora

Long Lost

The AI dubs will be available in English and Latin American Spanish, with more languages expected in the future.

Expanding content accessibility with AI

Amazon has been actively working to make its platform more inclusive. The company already provides subtitles, closed captions, and audio descriptions for better accessibility. AI dubbing is the next step in ensuring that users can enjoy a seamless language-friendly streaming experience.

In the future, viewers may see a wider selection of movies and shows dubbed in multiple languages using AI, making foreign content more accessible than ever before.

ALSO READ: Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 7, 2025: Claim free weapons, skins, and more

ALSO READ: GTA 6 confirmed to launch in 2025: What to expect from gameplay and pricing