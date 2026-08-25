India remain in control of Colombo Test despite Pasindu, Sonal's well-deserved half-centuries

Colombo:

India strengthened their position in the second Test against Sri Lanka after the hosts reached 230/8 at stumps on a rain-affected third day, still 238 runs behind the visitors. They started the day with the wicket of Kamil Mishra as Prasidh Krishna gave the early blow. The hosts then found a brief period of stability through Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis as the duo added 87 runs before Krishna removed Mendis to complete his third wicket of the innings.

India’s spin attack subsequently took over. Manav Suthar dismissed Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva, leaving the home side five wickets down for 137. Sooriyabandara, appearing in only his second Test, continued to resist and reached 80 from 133 deliveries. Suthar eventually trapped him lbw, before Mohammed Siraj struck three balls later to remove Niroshan Dickwella for duck.

Sri Lanka were eventually reduced to 173/7, but Sonal Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha prevented further immediate damage. The pair put together 57 from 137 balls, giving Sri Lanka a chance to extend their innings.

Suthar broke the stand by dismissing Nuwantha, leaving the hosts eight down for 230. Dinusha then found support from Lahiru Kumara and the pair survived until play was halted by rain. They had added 35 without being separated when the day ended prematurely.

India’s dominance with bat proves critical

India’s dominance had been established before Sri Lanka began their innings. The visitors declared their first innings at 503/9 after substantial contributions from Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel as they both scored a century each.

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant also made half-centuries, while Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 45 and Ravindra Jadeja’s 43 strengthened India’s total. Asitha Fernando led Sri Lanka’s bowling attack with figures of 4/106. India’s bowlers then maintained the pressure when Sri Lanka began their reply, taking two wickets late on the second day before continuing their work on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka now face another demanding day as they attempt to reduce the deficit and avoid being forced to follow on. Dinusha and Kumara remain unbeaten at the crease, with the hosts requiring a substantial recovery on the fourth day to prevent India from moving closer to a decisive result.

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