Google Pixel 9a: Design, colours and features leaked ahead of launch The Google Pixel 9a is shaping up to be a powerful mid-range smartphone with a fresh design, AI capabilities, and strong hardware. With satellite connectivity and Pixel-exclusive features, it could be one of the most exciting Pixel A-series launches yet.

Google’s upcoming mid-range smartphone, which is expected to be called the Pixel 9a, is expected to launch worldwide soon. As per the leaks, there are a number of details out about the design and features. As per the tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared marketing images and renders of the phone, revealing its color options, camera setup, and AI-powered features. The device was also spotted on the US FCC certification website, hinting at support for satellite connectivity.

Pixel 9a: Design and camera details

The leaked renders confirm that the Pixel 9a will sport a dual rear camera setup without a raised camera bar, making it distinct from other models in the Pixel 9 series. The design closely resembles earlier leaks, showcasing a sleek rear panel with a smooth, minimalist finish.

Colour options and water resistance

The Pixel 9a is expected to launch in four colour options:

Iris (Purple)

Obsidian (Black)

Peony (Pink)

Porcelain (White)

Marketing images also show water droplets on the back panel, likely hinting at an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, making it more durable than its predecessor, the Pixel 8a.

AI features and Google Gemini support

The leaked images tease AI-powered features, including Google Gemini integration with Google apps like Calendar. The phone is also expected to include exclusive Pixel drops and ecosystem enhancements, making it a smart and intuitive device for users.

Specifications and expected features

Processor : Google Tensor G4 chip

: Google Tensor G4 chip RAM and storage : 8GB of RAM, with up to 256GB of storage

: 8GB of RAM, with up to 256GB of storage Cameras : 48MP primary rear shooter

: 48MP primary rear shooter Battery : 5,100mAh with 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging

: 5,100mAh with 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging Software: Android 15 OS

