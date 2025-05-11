WhatsApp's new feature to turn your words into wallpapers The upcoming WhatsApp feature will be powered by Meta AI. The feature is currently being tested with beta users.

New Delhi:

When it comes to the most popular and useful messaging app, WhatsApp undoubtedly tops the list. With over 3.5 billion users worldwide, it’s a staple for instant messaging, voice calls, and video chats. WhatsApp continually rolls out new features to enhance the experience for its vast user base, and an exciting new update is on the way. Soon, WhatsApp will introduce a feature that will transform the way users personalize their app experience. For those who love customising their chats with wallpapers, be prepared for a fresh take. Users will soon have the ability to generate their own wallpapers directly within WhatsApp.

Enhancing user experience is a top priority

According to reports, WhatsApp is currently developing a feature that allows users to create unique chat wallpapers with the assistance of Meta AI. This feature is in the works and is expected to be launched for all users shortly. The news was shared by WABetaInfo, an outlet known for tracking updates related to the app.

Create your favorite wallpaper with ease

As noted by WABetaInfo, this new capability has been spotted in a forthcoming update of WhatsApp Beta. Currently, users can change the chat background color or select a photo from their gallery for their wallpaper. However, the upcoming feature will provide an exciting opportunity for users to design wallpapers of their choice simply by submitting a prompt, with Meta AI doing the rest. Additionally, users will also have the option to create animated wallpapers through this innovative tool.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will help users by summarizing messages. This feature has been seen in the testing version of WhatsApp for Android. It will give users short summaries of messages in their one-on-one chats, group chats, and channels, all while keeping their information private.

