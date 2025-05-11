OnePlus 13 gets huge Rs 25,000 disount, now available for Rs 44,999: Find out where to buy OnePlus is the latest flagship smartphone that comes with a powerful processor and various AI features. It is currently available with a Rs 25,000 discount.

New Delhi:

The summer sale on major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart has wrapped up, but if you're still on the hunt for a premium smartphone that won’t break the bank, there are still some enticing offers available on Amazon. OnePlus’ latest flagship, the OnePlus 13, is currently being offered with a substantial discount of ₹25,000. If you’re looking for a phone that excels in gaming performance, boasts a high-quality camera, and features advanced AI capabilities, this smartphone could be the perfect fit for you. Here’s everything you need to know about these offers.

OnePlus 13 discount

The OnePlus 13 is available in three variants: 12+256GB, 16+512GB, and 24+1TB. The base variant was launched at ₹69,999, but Amazon is currently providing a Rs 5,000 discount for purchases made with an ICICI Bank credit card. Additionally, Amazon offers up to Rs 66,499 in exchange value for your old smartphone. For instance, if your old device has an exchange value of Rs 10,000, you could snag the OnePlus 13 for just Rs 44,999. Do keep in mind, however, that the exact exchange value will depend on the condition of your old phone.

OnePlus 13 specifications

The OnePlus 13 5G features a stunning 6.82-inch 2K+ AMOLED display that reaches peak brightness levels of up to 4,500 nits. For the first time, the company has incorporated a BOE X2 display into this model. Both the front and back of the phone are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The OnePlus 13 comes in three appealing colors: Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean, with a premium look achieved through micro-fiber vegan leather and a silk glass coating. Additionally, it sports a sleek ultra-narrow micro arc middle frame and a convenient three-stage alert slider.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering support for up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It houses a massive 6,000mAh Silicon Nano Stack battery, which supports 100W SuperVOOC charging and 50W wireless charging. The device runs on OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, and features AI capabilities powered by Google Gemini. OnePlus claims this flagship phone can operate even in extreme temperatures as low as -45 degrees Celsius.

On the photography front, the OnePlus 13 boasts a triple camera system on the back, highlighted by a 50MP Sony OIS main camera, complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP front-facing camera. The phone is also rated IP68 and IP69, ensuring it’s resistant to both water and dust damage.

ALSO READ: National Technology Day: What happened on this day that made India tech leader?