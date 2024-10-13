Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS WhatsApp brings low-light Video Calling mode: How to activate it?

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update that enhances the video calling experience for its users. In the new update, now the customers will be able to use the Low-Light Mode during video calls. The feature has been designed to improve the video quality in dimly lit settings. While the users might have noticed the new filters and backgrounds feature during the VC, the Low-Light Mode, on the other hand, is a standout feature that may have slipped under the radar.

What is WhatsApp’s Low-Light Mode?

As the name suggests, the Low-Light Mode aims to enhance video quality during calls in low-light environments. While testing and experiencing the feature, the overall brightness significantly improves, providing extra illumination to the face and reducing graininess that can disrupt video clarity in the dark.

This means that your friends and family can see you better, no matter the lighting conditions.

How to enable the Low-Light Mode on WhatsApp

Getting started with Low-Light Mode is easy. Follow the steps to enable it:

Open WhatsApp. Make a video call. Expand your video feed to full screen. Tap the 'Bulb' icon at the top right corner to activate Low-Light Mode. To disable the feature, simply tap the Bulb icon again.

This intuitive interface ensures that you can quickly toggle the feature as needed.

Important information to note

Here are the key details about the Low-Light Mode on WhatsApp across different platforms.

Availability: The Low-Light Mode is available on both iOS and Android versions of WhatsApp. Windows app: Unfortunately, the feature is not available on the Windows WhatsApp app. However, users can still adjust brightness levels for their video calls. Temporary activation: The Low-Light Mode needs to be activated for each call, as there is currently no option to keep it enabled permanently.

With this new Low-Light Mode, WhatsApp is making it easier for users to connect with loved ones, even in less-than-ideal lighting conditions. So, the next time you find yourself in a dimly lit room, don't forget to activate this handy feature for a clearer, more vibrant video-calling experience!

ALSO READ: iPhone 13 now available below Rs 44,000 on Amazon: How to buy?

ALSO READ: Big Diwali deals: Buy a 43-inch Smart TV under Rs 20,000 on Flipkart