WhatsApp testing new Contacts Tab for Android with online indicators and birthday alerts

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform,, is reportedly working on bringing big updates to the platform by including a new Contacts tab, which could pull together everything you need. The tool will help the users to be able to jump straight to a dedicated section where all your contacts live in one place, instead of searching through a maze of chats. No more endlessly scrolling or digging through old conversations.

WhatsApp contacts tab could show all contacts

Early reports from WABetaInfo stated that WhatsApp is building this for Android first, but it is not out for beta testers yet. Once it gets to beta testers, we might hear more, but speculations state that a search bar will be placed right at the top so users can quickly find people by name, phone number, or username.

It will also bring an option to organise your contacts the way you want—either by who’s online right now or the classic A-to-Z list.

Meta AI and Invite options may also be available

There are further rumours about incorporating the green dot that shows up on profile pics when someone is active. Meaning, if someone is not online but has not turned off their “last seen” feature, then you might be able to see that info instead. Of course, if a contact values their privacy and hides these details, then WhatsApp will respect that and keep them off the online radar.

Birthday Reminders could be included

Another nice touch is the birthday reminders. When someone is celebrating, you will see a cake emoji and a little “Birthday today” note next to their name. This will help the user avoid accidentally missing birthdays, and you can further shoot them a quick message right from the Contacts tab.

WhatsApp seems to be thinking beyond the usual features, too. The new tab may give quick access to Meta AI right below your contacts, so you can experiment with the latest tools. There is also an easy Invite a Friend button at the bottom if you want to bring someone new onto WhatsApp.

Privacy Settings will still apply

While this Contacts tab sounds promising, it is not available yet. And even beta testers have not gotten their hands on it. WhatsApp will probably release it in a future update, but there is no launch date announced yet. So, in case you are an Android user, then you must keep an eye for the updates as it feels much simpler and smoother for every user.

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