Google brings Gemini in Chrome to Android in India with new Auto browse feature

Google is working on rolling out Gemini in Chrome for Android users in India. This is said to be a big deal, as users will not need to jump between apps or tabs, as Gemini AI will sit right in the browser and will be ready to handle web tasks. It can go through detailed articles, answer questions, and pull out intense data from various websites without forcing you to switch away from your current page, which indeed is convenient.

Auto Browse feature is coming to Gemini

Furthermore, the Auto Browse feature is coming to Gemini, which will help the chatbot to get things done on the web. For example, if you need to book parking for an event or you need to fill out a long, elongated form, then all you need to do is just ask Gemini, and it will be done. On the other hand, ordering groceries will also not be troublesome. It may work like you are having a personal assistant that does not get tired.

Gemini in Chrome comes to Android in India

Gemini in Chrome can sync with Google Keep and Calendar. This means the user will be able to get the information from various websites and can further push it straight into their Google apps.

And in case you prefer visuals, the Nano Banana feature will let you generate or tweak images right from Chrome, which will certainly add a creative edge to browsing.

Gemini can work with Google apps and images

Google built in safeguards to make sure that Gemini AI may not fall for tricks like prompt injection, where some unspecified or suspicious websites try to mess with the AI.

If something sounds sensitive, like filling out a form or making a purchase, then Gemini will check first before acting.

There is a catch on the language front, though. If you are using Gemini in Chrome on Android, it starts off only in US and UK English. More languages are coming. On desktop, the Indian language support is already stronger, as you get Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil.

Altogether, this launch is pushing Chrome from a regular browser to something more powerful and advanced. And incorporating Gemini and Auto Browse, you’re not just looking at the web—you’re letting the AI do the heavy lifting.

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