South Africa announce playing XI for 1st Test vs Australia; Nortje returns but Kagiso Rabada misses out

New Delhi:

South Africa have announced their playing XI for the blockbuster first Test against Australia, starting October 9 at Kingsmead in Durban. Ace pacer Anrich Nortje will be making his long-awaited return in the match, having played his last Test match in March 2023. On the other hand, Kagiso Rabada will miss the clash, as he is still recovering from injury. South Africa didn’t want to risk him at the moment.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma confirmed the lineup on Thursday, with Nortje joining Marco Jansen as the new-ball pairing. Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer have both been selected, while Wiaan Mulder provides the side’s third seam option.

When it comes to Rabada, the pacer has not played since the Indian Premier League in May. He sustained a hamstring injury during training and has been out of action since. The fast bowler has resumed bowling at training very recently, but South Africa have opted to give him additional recovery time. In the meantime, the team remains hopeful he can return for the second Test in Gqeberha.

“It was not an easy one. I think we did go the conservative route to give him a couple of extra days to get as close as he can be to 100 per cent fitness. As soon as he gets the green light, we expect him to to be within that starting lineup,” Bavuma told reporters on the matchday eve.

Bavuma calls Nortje the X-factor

Nortje’s selection comes after a lengthy absence from red-ball cricket. His last Test appearance came against West Indies, which was also his most recent first-class outing. The 32-year-old has since dealt with back and hip injuries and recently played for Rotterdam Dockers in the inaugural European T20 League. Meanwhile, to strengthen the red-ball pace unit, South Africa called him ahead of Dane Paterson and Gerald Coetzee.

“It's hard to ignore his X-factor," Bavuma said of Nortje. There's not many guys around who are bowling 150(kph) plus, and I think as a batter, that's not something that I would look forward to,” Bavuma said.

South Africa also preferred Mulder to Corbin Bosch, with his batting ability influencing the decision. On the other hand, David Bedingham will occupy the No.3 position.

South Africa playing XI - Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje.

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