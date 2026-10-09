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Nandigram Bypoll Result LIVE Updates: BJP leads in Suvendu's bastion; INDIA bloc trails

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

LIVE Nandigram Bypoll Results Updates: The counting of votes is underway in Nandigram to declare the byelection results. The byelection was necessitated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari vacated the seat to retain Bhabanipur.

Nandigram Bypoll Results LIVE Updates.
Nandigram Bypoll Results LIVE Updates. Image Source : India TV

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is pulling ahead in byelection to the Nandigram assembly constituency, which was the epicentre of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's anti-land acquisition movement that ultimately led to the rise of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2011. The byelection in Nandigram, a stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, was necessitated in Nandigram after the Chief Minister vacated the seat and decided to retain the Bhabanipur assembly constituency.

Nandigram, which falls in the Purba Medinipur district and the Tamlik Lok Sabha constituency, was a bastion of Adhikari, who has won this seat thrice: 2016, 2021 and 2026. Therefore, the stakes remain high for Adhikari and the ruling BJP, which has fielded Hasirani Rath, who is the mother of Chandranath Rath, the incumbent chief minister's former aide.

In response, Mamata's TMC fielded Sanchita Pradhan Dey, but she withdrew her name following a meeting with Adhikari. Later, a desperate Mamata decided to back Congress nominee Milan Pradhan, calling it a move to solidify the INDIA bloc. However, Pradhan was arrested in connection with a 2007 case, though he was given a bail later.

Meanwhile, Ritabrata Banerjee's TMC faction has fielded Mohammad Eteshamul Haque, while the Communist Party of India (CPI) has nominated Santigopal Giri.

The polling was held in Nandigram on October 6 and it recorded a voter turnout of 79.39 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Catch all the live updates for byelection results in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Live updates :Nandigram Bypoll Results 2026

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  • 10:18 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Bengal Congress chief arrives at counting centre

    Congress' West Bengal unit president Subhankar Sarkar has arrived at a counting centre in Nandigram. As per the latest trends, the BJP has taken a lead over Congress in this high-profile seat.

  • 9:58 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Hope people voted for Congress: Party leader

    Congress leader Puja Roy Choudhuri has said that the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections were not free and fair, but she hopes that the people voted in favour of her party.

    "We saw on the day of voting that the election was not conducted in a free and fair manner. There was loot of votes. We hope people voted for Congress. During campaigning, we saw that people did not like the BJP," she told news agency ANI.

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Congress hopes to win Nandigram

    Congress leader Prakash Joshi hopes that the party would win the byelection in Nandigram assembly constituency. He said the Congress workers contested the elections positively, while alleging that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari tried to influence the byelection.

    "We did not see the Election Commission playing a neutral role in our favor. Amidst all this, booths were looted; Congress workers were openly beaten and assaulted; shops were set on fire; homes were attacked; and campaign vehicles were vandalized. Suvendu Adhikari must have felt such fear only when he saw the election slipping out of his grasp. We are fully hopeful and confident that today's results will be favorable to the Congress, paving the way for the party's resurgence in Bengal," Joshi told news agency ANI.

  • 9:19 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP takes early lead in Nandigram

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Hasirani Rath has taken early lead as per the early trends. Rath is the mother Chandranath Rath, who was the former aide of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

    With inputs from Onkar Sarkar

  • 8:42 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Congress slams EC, BJP

    West Bengal State Congress President Subhankar Sarkar has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI), and alleged that the poll body is being used by the ruling party to win elections. He said the voting should be conducted in a free, fair, and fearless manner.

    "We had actually demanded a re-poll. Genuine voters could not reach the polling stations to cast their votes," he told news agency ANI. "Consequently, we demanded a re-poll in both Rejinagar and Nandigram... the BJP’s current mindset, favoring 'one country, one vote, and one political party'—reflects a 'Manuwadi' ideology. The nexus formed between the Election Commission and the Central Govt led to the exclusion of genuine voters' names from the rolls."

  • 8:40 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Bengal minister targets Oppn

    West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh, meanwhile, has targeted the opposition over their protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.

    "In a democratic country, anyone can express their views and stage a protest. However, the manner in which this protest is being conducted, aimed at creating disorder and misleading both the administration and the public, is not in anyone's interest... Nothing will come of such theatrics. The public is happy with the country's leadership," he told reporters.

  • 8:28 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Security tightened in Nandigram

    The security has been tightened in West Bengal's Nandigram assembly constituency after counting of votes began. 

  • 8:18 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Tuesday's polling was peaceful: Officials

    The Election Commission had described Tuesday's polling as "more or less peaceful". Opposition parties, however, alleged voter intimidation, booth-level irregularities and the removal of their polling agents from booths and demanded fresh polling, reports news agency PTI.

  • 8:01 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: Counting of votes begins

    The counting of votes has begun to declare the byelection results in West Bengal. The initial trends are expected to be out shortly.

  • 7:54 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins shortly

    The counting of votes will begin shortly. The initial trends are likely to be out soon after the counting of votes begins.

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    'Murder of democracy': Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee lambast BJP over arrest of Congress' Nandigram candidate

    Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal's former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday sharply criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Congress' Nandigram candidate's arrest, describing it as a "political vendetta and a murder of democracy". Read more.

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Who are Ritabrata and Left candidates?

    Ritabrata Banerjee's TMC faction has fielded Mohammad Eteshamul Haque, while the Communist Party of India (CPI) has nominated Santigopal Giri.

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    The arrest of Milan Pradhan

    However, Congress nominee Milan Pradhan was arrested in connection with the 2007 Nandigram land-acquisition agitation; though he was given a bail later.

  • 7:22 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Drama for TMC

    Mamata Banerjee's TMC faction fielded Sanchita Pradhan Dey, but she withdrew her name following a meeting with Adhikari. Later, a desperate Mamata decided to back Congress nominee Milan Pradhan, calling it a move to solidify the INDIA bloc.

  • 7:22 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Who is BJP's candidate?

    The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, who is the mother of Chandranath Rath, a former aide of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

  • 7:22 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Can BJP retain Suvendu's bastion?

    The byelection in Nandigram was necessitated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari vacated the seat and retained the Bhabanipur constituency. Nandigram, which falls in the Purba Medinipur district and the Tamlik Lok Sabha constituency, was a bastion of Adhikari, who has won this seat thrice: 2016, 2021 and 2026. Therefore, the stakes remain high for Adhikari and the BJP.

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