Nandigram Bypoll Result LIVE Updates: BJP leads in Suvendu's bastion; INDIA bloc trails

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is pulling ahead in byelection to the Nandigram assembly constituency, which was the epicentre of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's anti-land acquisition movement that ultimately led to the rise of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2011. The byelection in Nandigram, a stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, was necessitated in Nandigram after the Chief Minister vacated the seat and decided to retain the Bhabanipur assembly constituency.

Nandigram, which falls in the Purba Medinipur district and the Tamlik Lok Sabha constituency, was a bastion of Adhikari, who has won this seat thrice: 2016, 2021 and 2026. Therefore, the stakes remain high for Adhikari and the ruling BJP, which has fielded Hasirani Rath, who is the mother of Chandranath Rath, the incumbent chief minister's former aide.

In response, Mamata's TMC fielded Sanchita Pradhan Dey, but she withdrew her name following a meeting with Adhikari. Later, a desperate Mamata decided to back Congress nominee Milan Pradhan, calling it a move to solidify the INDIA bloc. However, Pradhan was arrested in connection with a 2007 case, though he was given a bail later.

Meanwhile, Ritabrata Banerjee's TMC faction has fielded Mohammad Eteshamul Haque, while the Communist Party of India (CPI) has nominated Santigopal Giri.

The polling was held in Nandigram on October 6 and it recorded a voter turnout of 79.39 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).