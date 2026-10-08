Oppo K14 Plus goes on sale in India with 8000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max: Details

Oppo has rolled out the K14 Plus in the Indian market, and it is available on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days Sale. This handset is backed by a huge 8,000mAh battery, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max processor, and has a sharp AMOLED display that can ramp up to a 144Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the handset features a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, so photos may come out clear, even if your hands are not steady.

Price and variants

Talking about the price, here are the variants and pricing:

The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is Rs 29,999.

8GB RAM with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 32,999.

8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 35,999.

Currently, there is an instant Rs 4,000 price cut for top bank cardholders. With that discount, the prices drop to Rs 25,999, Rs 28,999, and Rs 31,999 for each version.

So, in case you do not want to pay all at once, there is a 6-month no-cost EMI offer too.

The Oppo K14 Plus comes in two colours:

Solar Orange

Star White

The device could be bought from Flipkart store or directly from Oppo’s official online store.

Specifications

The K14 Plus comes with a large 6.77-inch display with a crisp 2,772 x 1,272 pixel resolution. The refresh rate is adaptive, running smoothly at up to 144Hz. Inside, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chip, up to 8GB of fast LPDDR4X RAM, and storage tops out at 256GB UFS 3.1.

On the back, the phone packs a 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and two-axis OIS, plus a 2MP monochrome sensor for depth in portrait shots. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16MP front camera.

Battery life is a highlight here—the 8,000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging and even 10W reverse wired charging, so you can power up other devices if needed. Out of the box, the K14 Plus runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, and there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking. Size-wise, it measures 162.6 by 77.6 by 8.4mm and weighs 207 grams.

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