Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is live: Best deals on iPhones, Samsung, OPPO, POCO and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is live now for masses, and this time it is offering deals on everything from electronics to accessories – and of course, smartphones are the star of the show. If you are thinking about upgrading, here are five smartphone deals that really stand out this time.

iPhone 17 at Rs 79,999

If you have been eyeing the latest Apple device, then now is the moment. The iPhone 17 is up for grabs at Rs 79,999 once you factor in bank offers and exchange bonuses, from the usually pricing of Rs 99,900. Make sure to check which extra deals you qualify for, especially if you are planning to trade in your old phone.

iPhone 15 at Rs 63,999

The iPhone 15 (128GB) is selling for Rs 63,999 during the Flipkart sale, which is down from its standard price of Rs 74,900. This model sometimes dips in price outside sale events too, so it’s smart to check recent price history before hitting “buy.”

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G at Rs 25,999

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G (8GB RAM and 128GB storage) is on sale for Rs 25,999, compared to its original Rs 39,499. You get a 5,000mAh battery and a triple-camera setup with a 50-megapixel main lens—not bad for this price point.

OPPO K14 Plus 5G at Rs 25,999

The OPPO K14 Plus 5G is also at Rs 25,999 (dropped from Rs 29,999). It has a massive 8,000mAh battery and a 144Hz screen, so if long battery life and super-smooth scrolling matter to you, put this one on your shortlist.

POCO X8 5G at Rs 24,999

The POCO X8 5G is available for Rs 24,999, lower than its previous price of Rs 26,999. It packs a huge 9,000mAh battery and runs on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor. If battery life and performance are high on your list, this one is worth a look.

A few things before you buy

Keep in mind that these prices include all the discounts and offers currently available – like bank deals and exchange bonuses. The final amount will depend on your payment method, eligibility for certain offers, whether you are exchanging your smartphone, and whether the model you want is still in stock. Double-check the latest price on Flipkart before you check out.

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