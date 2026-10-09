Oppo Find X10 series to launch globally on October 21 with up to three 200MP cameras

Oppo is getting ready to make some noise with the global launch of its Find X10 Series on October 21, and if you care about smartphone photography, you’ll want to pay attention. The event’s happening in Mallorca, Spain, but these phones matter everywhere—thanks to their focus on seriously advanced camera tech.

Variants and highlighting features

The new lineup will include the Find X10 and the Find X10 Pro Max. Both will come packed with flagship MediaTek chipsets and backed by 8,000mAh silicon-carbon batteries. The handset will run on ColorOS 17, and Oppo has teamed up with Hasselblad to push mobile photography to a new level.

Oppo Find X10: Features

Camera: The Find X10 will come with a dual 200MP camera setup, with both the primary and ultra-wide lenses. This means you can get high-resolution shots on the cameras that you will use the most. The Find X10 Pro Max does not stop there, as it will debut the first triple 200MP camera system in the industry, further supporting 200MP sensors on the primary, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. Basically, no matter what you are shooting, you will not give up detail.

Along with the big sensors, both the phones will further work with the next-gen LUMO True Image Engine, mixing computational smarts and colour accuracy to give you realistic details and lifelike skin tones.

Big camera upgrade: So in case you love to shoot video, the Pro Max will let you do 4K at 120fps and even 8K at 30fps across all three rear cameras. The standard Find X10 brings those video features to its pair of 200MP lenses. They’re also debuting “Open Gate Capture", which lets you use the full sensor area—super handy if you want more flexibility for creative cropping.

Design: Design-wise, the handset is aiming at something distinctive. Oppo is using a borderless design, with a one-piece sculpted glass back that flows right into the camera bump—so it looks smoother and less intrusive.

The Pro Max in Luna White feels especially premium, with a matte silver camera island, knurled accents inspired by classic cameras, and Hasselblad’s signature orange ring.

Talking about the colours, the device will be available in you get Glacier Blue, Glow Coral, and Mist Grey for the standard X10, and Titanium Grey or Luna White for the Pro Max.

Battery: The devices will be backed by an 8,000 mAh battery that claims to come with up to 2 days on a single charge, and they further state that it will retain 80 per cent capacity even after 5-years of regular use.

Software: On the software front, both the upcoming models will run on ColorOS 17, with a refreshed user interface and some new AI-powered features like the AI Mind Pilot with Agent Mode, which connects with files and photos.

It is said that the company is saving a few surprises, like pricing and full details, which will only be revealed on October 21. But if you want a phone that can truly replace your pocket camera.

ALSO READ:

Oppo K14 Plus goes on sale in India with 8000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max: Details

Oppo F35 Pro 5G, F35 5G to launch on October 5, with Dimensity 7360, 8GB RAM and Android 17: Details

Oppo phones get costlier in India by up to Rs 4000: Check revised price list