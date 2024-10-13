Big Diwali deals: Buy a 43-inch Smart TV under Rs 20,000 on Flipkart

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Buy a 43-inch Smart TV under Rs 20,000 on Flipkart

The festive season started in full swing, and it tends to be the perfect time to shop for great deals on electronics. Flipkart is offering significant discounts on 43-inch smart TVs, making it possible to buy high-quality models at budget-friendly prices. Here’s a look at some of the best deals you can grab right now.

Massive discounts on 43-inch Smart TVs during Flipkart sale

The Big Billion Days might have ended, but Flipkart's Big Shopping Utsav Sale continues with attractive offers on smart TVs. Brands like:

Samsung

Realme

Motorola

Xiaomi

TCL

The smart TVs are available at reduced prices and if you are waiting to buy a 43-inch smart TV, then this offer just makes it easier for you to upgrade.

Thomson Phoenix 43-Inch Smart TV: Rs 20,999

The Thomson Phoenix 43-inch Smart TV offers a 60Hz refresh rate and a 40W sound output, making it great for entertainment. It also comes with pre-installed apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube. With 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, it’s priced at Rs 31,999, but you can buy it for Rs 20,999 with a 34% discount. Plus, you can save more with the exchange offer.

Hisense 43-Inch Smart TV AT Rs 19,999

The Hisense 43-inch Smart TV features a 1920 x 1080 LED panel and 30W Dolby audio output, making it a good choice for home entertainment. It comes with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Originally priced at Rs 34,999, it’s now available at a 42% discount for Rs 19,999. Exchange offers up to Rs 3,100 can further reduce the price.

Motorola EnvisionX 43-Inch Smart QLED TV at Rs 20,999

The Motorola EnvisionX 43-inch Smart TV impresses with its QLED display and 16GB storage. Powered by the Mediatek 9602 processor, it includes 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connectivity. Initially priced at Rs 59,999, this smart TV is now available for just Rs 20,999 with a 59% discount.

Realme TechLife CineSonic Q 43-Inch Smart TV: Rs 21,999

Realme’s TechLife CineSonic Q 43-inch Smart TV comes with a QLED panel and supports a 60Hz refresh rate with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It offers 40W sound output and access to apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and Zee5. Priced at Rs 45,999, it’s now available for Rs 21,999 after a 52% discount.

A golden opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment

With discounts ranging from 34 per cent to 59 per cent, the Flipkart sale is an excellent opportunity to purchase a high-quality 43-inch smart TV without breaking the bank.

