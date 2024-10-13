BSNL offers 28-day recharge plan under Rs 110: Unlimited calls and data benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL

With private telecom companies (like Vi, Airtel and Jio) which is increasing their recharge rates, BSNL has been witnessing a surge in customer interest. In July 2024, it was witnessed that more than 29 lakh users switched to the government-owned telecom company, seeking relief from high recharge costs. BSNL has responded by introducing new budget-friendly plans for the users, which includes a Rs 108 plan for new customers, valid for almost a month- here are the details.

BSNL's new Rs 108 plan: A budget-friendly option

BSNL has launched a new plan priced at just Rs 108, offering a range of benefits for its users. Here are the details:

Validity: The Rs 108 plan comes with a 28-day validity, making it a month-long solution for users looking to avoid frequent recharges. Unlimited calls: Users can enjoy unlimited calling to any network for 28 days under this plan. Data benefits: The plan includes 28GB of data, allowing users to access up to 1GB of data daily. SMS services: The package also provides 500 SMS to customers for the 28-day duration.

What is BSNL's FRC 108 plan?

The Rs 108 plan is a First Recharge Coupon (FRC), specifically designed for new customers. When new users purchase a BSNL SIM card, they need to activate it with this Rs 108 recharge, unlocking all the plan’s benefits for the first 28 days.

BSNL’s advantage over competitors

BSNL offers a more affordable one-month plan compared to private players like Jio, Airtel, and Vi, who lack similar budget options. This competitive pricing has contributed to BSNL’s recent growth in user base, as more people seek cost-effective alternatives for their mobile services.

BSNL gains traction amid price hikes

As private telecom providers like Jio, Airtel, and Vi raise their recharge prices, BSNL has become a popular alternative for users looking for more affordable options. The company offers some of the cheapest recharge plans on the market, even below Rs 100, making it a go-to choice for those on a budget.

ALSO READ: Bill Gates and Sundar Pichai pay heartfelt tributes to Ratan Tata: "His legacy will inspire generations"

ALSO READ: Elon Musk calls Ratan Tata a ‘Gentleman, Scholar’ in resurfaced video; clip goes viral