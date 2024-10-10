Follow us on Image Source : LINKEDIN Bill Gates and Sundar Pichai pay heartfelt tributes to Ratan Tata

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, has joined a chorus of tributes for Ratan Tata, by honouring the late industrialist's profound impact on India and the world. Tata, who served as Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on October 9, leading to widespread mourning across various sectors. Gates, in a message on LinkedIn, praised Tata's commitment to improving lives and highlighted their shared efforts over the years.

Bill Gates Remembers Ratan Tata as a "Visionary Leader"

"His Dedication Left an Indelible Mark"

In his tribute, Gates described Tata as a visionary leader with a strong sense of purpose. "Ratan Tata was a visionary leader whose dedication to improving lives left an indelible mark on India—and the world. I had the privilege of meeting him on several occasions, and I was always moved by his strong sense of purpose and service to humanity," he wrote. Gates emphasized that Tata's work will continue to inspire future generations.

Collaborations Focused on Public Health and Prosperity

Gates and Tata collaborated on numerous initiatives aimed at improving public health and promoting prosperity. Reflecting on these partnerships, Gates noted, "Together, we partnered on numerous initiatives to help people lead healthier, more prosperous lives. His loss will be felt around the world for years to come, but I know the legacy he left and the example he set will continue to inspire generations." Their last meeting occurred in 2023 when Gates gifted Tata his books How to Prevent the Next Pandemic and How to Avoid a Climate Disaster.

Sundar Pichai Shares Fond Memories of Ratan Tata

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also shared his condolences, recalling his last conversation with Tata in a post on X. Pichai highlighted Tata’s deep passion for India's development and their discussion about Google's autonomous driving technology, Waymo. "My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing modern business leadership in India," Pichai wrote.

A Legacy That Will Endure

Pichai emphasized Tata’s lifelong commitment to making India a better place and his role in shaping modern business leadership. He added, "He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji." Both Gates and Pichai's tributes reflect the lasting influence of Ratan Tata's visionary leadership and his commitment to bettering the lives of millions.

