Elon Musk calls Ratan Tata a ‘Gentleman, Scholar’ in resurfaced video; clip goes viral

Elon Musk calls Ratan Tata a 'Gentleman, Scholar' in resurfaced video

As India and the world mourn the loss of Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group, a 2009 interview video featuring Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken social media by storm. The clip, which showcases Musk's admiration for Ratan Tata, has struck a chord with many during this period of remembrance.

Viral video resurfaces amid tributes for Ratan Tata

The video was shared on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) by user Nico Garcia, gaining rapid attention. It captures a conversation between Elon Musk and TV presenter Charlie Rose, highlighting Tata’s ambitious venture—the launch of the Tata Nano, known for being one of the most affordable cars of its time.

Discussion on Tata Nano sparks nostalgia

During the interview, Rose brought up Tata’s Rs 1 lakh car, the Tata Nano, and its potential impact on the future of the automotive industry. He asked Musk, “Take for a moment Ratan Tata, what he’s doing in India—developing a little sedan for USD 2300. Where do you put that in the whole equation of where the future of cars is?”

Elon Musk’s praise for Ratan Tata: A ‘Gentleman and scholar’

Responding to the question, Elon Musk lauded Tata’s efforts, saying, “I think it’s a good idea to have affordable cars, but I think the problem is with something like the Nano … I wouldn’t say it’s a problem because I think, by the way, it is probably a great idea and Ratan is a gentleman and scholar.” His praise for Tata’s vision has resonated with many viewers, adding a touch of warmth to the tributes.

Musk’s warning about future challenges

While Musk acknowledged the value of affordable cars like the Tata Nano, he also highlighted potential challenges: “But where it’s going to become challenging in the future is when the price of gasoline rises; the cost of acquiring the car is much less of an issue than the cost of running the car.” This foresight adds context to the current shift towards electric vehicles, a market that Musk himself is leading.

Emotional moment for India amid the loss of a visionary

The interview clip has evoked a sense of nostalgia among many in India, as the nation pays tribute to Ratan Tata, a visionary who transformed the Tata Group into a global powerhouse. The video serves as a reminder of Tata’s legacy and his significant contributions to the Indian automotive industry.

On X, Narendra Modi posted, "Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better."

