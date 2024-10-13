iPhone 13 now available below Rs 44,000 on Amazon: How to buy?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 13

Amazon, a popular e-commerce platform is offering significant discounts on electronic devices during the festive season sale, with a special focus on the iPhone 13. For those who are looking to upgrade their smartphones, this could be the perfect opportunity to grab an iPhone at a much lower price. The latest offer on Amazon will enable customers to buy the iPhone 13 without breaking the bank.

iPhone 13: Major price cut on Amazon

iPhone 13 (128GB variant)

The iPhone 13, which was initially listed at Rs 59,900 on Amazon, is now available with a 27 per cent discount. With this price cut, the 128GB variant can be purchased for just Rs 43,999 during the sale. This makes the premium device more accessible for customers who have been looking for Apple’s flagship devices but were hesitant due to the higher pricing.

Additional savings with Bank and EMI offers

Apart from the flat discount on iPhone 13, Amazon is offering additional savings for customers who are using selected bank cards, with discounts of up to Rs 1,750.

For those on a tighter budget, there is also the option to purchase the iPhone 13 on EMI, which will cost around Rs 1,981 per month.

Exchange offer for extra savings

Amazon’s exchange offer adds another layer of savings, with a potential value of up to Rs 40,450.

If you have an old phone in good condition, you could also trade it in and reduce the effective cost of the iPhone 13 significantly.

Depending on the condition of your old device, you can easily take the iPhone 13 home for just a few thousand rupees.

iPhone 13: Key features

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina display with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and up to 1200 nits brightness. Durability: Protected with Ceramic Shield glass. Performance: Powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset, ensuring smooth operation. Storage: Comes with up to 4GB RAM and storage options up to 512GB. Camera Setup: Dual 12MP cameras on the rear and a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Battery: Equipped with a 3,240mAh battery for long-lasting performance.

The iPhone 13 offers a compelling package with its advanced features and powerful performance. Thanks to Amazon's festive discounts, it has become more affordable for those looking to switch to the Apple ecosystem.

