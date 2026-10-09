Festive sale deals not to miss: Best gadgets to buy, from smart TVs and MacBooks to Wi-Fi routers

The festive season sale is live in India on various online platforms, and there are some tempting deals on electronics across all the big online shops. So, in case you're planning to upgrade your home entertainment, to get a better setup for working from home, or just want faster internet, now is your window to score something nice for less.

But do not rush into it blindly. Do a quick comparison of prices, features, and what exactly you need before you buy. Here are five gadgets that stand out right now:

Sony Bravia 3 (55-inch Smart TV)

Sony Bravia 3 comes with a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV (3,840 × 2,160 pixel resolution) and supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision. Users will get a smooth 60 Hz refresh rate and their signature 4K HDR Processor X1, along with Triluminos Pro and 4K X-Reality Pro tech for vivid colour and detail.

Sound is no afterthought either: it gets 20W dual speakers with Bass Reflex and Dolby Atmos, so movies should really come alive. It runs on Google TV and plays nice with Google Assistant, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and Alexa.

It further comes with four HDMI ports and two USB ports, with plenty for all your gadgets. And with prices under Rs. 75,000 (even lower with bank offers), it’s actually pretty competitive.

Apple 13-inch MacBook

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook is a portable and secure laptop, which is powered by the A18 Pro chip with 8GB of memory and a generous 512GB SSD. The Liquid Retina display (with 2,408 × 1,506 pixel resolution) is sharp and bright (500 nits), and there is a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for calls.

Touch ID is handy, and Apple claims up to 16 hours of battery life that could last for a day smoothly.

It is compact and comes in a bunch of colours, and currently you can find it for less than Rs. 88,000. Not bad for everything packed inside.

Lenovo Yoga Pro wireless mouse

Anyone clocking serious hours at a desk will appreciate Lenovo’s Yoga Pro wireless mouse. You get six programmable buttons, a dynamic scroll wheel, and the ability to connect to two devices at once—just switch as you go.

It connects via USB Type-C or Bluetooth, has adjustable DPI, a rechargeable battery, and shows up in a cool Tidal Teal colour. There is a 3-year warranty, and it costs under Rs. 3,000.

HP K160 Wireless Keyboard

Looking for a cheap but solid wireless keyboard? HP’s K160 gets the job done. It has a comfortable chiclet-style layout, ergonomic design, and 12 function shortcut keys. It connects wirelessly through a USB dongle and is even compatible with those old Windows machines (yes, even XP and Vista).

It is said to be simple and backed by a 3-year warranty and will not cost you more than Rs. 1,000.

TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi Router

Struggling with Wi-Fi dead zones? Then you can head on to upgrade with the TP-Link N300, which is built to boost your home coverage. It delivers up to 300 Mbps wireless speeds with three high-gain antennas for a stronger signal.

It delivered flexible network modes like:

Access Point

Repeater

And it further comes with better security features like:

Parental controls

Guest network

WPS

Bandwidth management

It also supports IPv6, keeping you up to date.

Tips before making your purchase during the sale

Before you click on ‘buy’, it is suggested to always double-check the latest prices, real-time availability, and extra bank discounts. Festive offers shift quickly, and you want to snag the best deal out there.

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