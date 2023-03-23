Follow us on Image Source : VU TVS Vu Televisions brings two TVs with 50W built-in soundbar: Know more

Vu Televisions has launched a new television set which is available in two size options, 43 inches and 55 inches. The new smart TV comes equipped with a 50W built-in soundbar under its Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition portfolio. The new TV is available for purchase across online and offline channels at a starting price of Rs 23,999.

In an official statement, Devita Saraf, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vu Televisions said, "It has been designed to bring an exquisite viewing experience to a wide audience, and with a sales projection of 30,000 units on launch, we are confident that it will be quite a success. Vu remains committed to providing its customers with the best experience possible, from start to finish."

Furthermore, the company claims that the new Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition comes with replete with cutting-edge features, like a bright display and delightful sound that alleviate the overall viewing experience.

The 50W built-in Soundbar with Dolby Audio comes attached with the new television from the company which ensures that the viewers can bask in an auditory feast without adding the cost and clutter of additional speakers.

Further, the TV comes powered by the latest Google TV Operating System, which adds to its ease of access and smooth functionality through its voice-activated hotkey remote control.

The TV also features an A+ grade 400 nits high bright IPS panel for better picture quality.

Inputs from IANS

